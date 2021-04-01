A smart ‘TBM’ for drilling urban soils

The members of the European research project BADGER, coordinated by the Carlos III University of Madrid (UC3M), have presented a prototype of an autonomous underground robot with intelligent navigation for urban environments.

This robotic system is fundamentally composed of two elements: a surface vehicle with a georadar with which the terrain is scanned, so that the obstacles that are under the subsoil can be known, and the autonomous underground robot for drilling work.

The system includes an autonomous underground robot to carry out drilling work and a surface vehicle with a georadar to search for obstacles underground.

“Once the subsoil has been scanned with the rover, with a software a work plan is made and an entry point and an exit point of the work to be carried out is established, to later take the robot and start drilling”, explains the technical manager of the BADGER project, Santiago Martinez de la Casa, Researcher at the Robotics Lab of the UC3M Automation and Systems Engineering Department.

In Europe, it is estimated that some 500,000 civil works are carried out per year for the installation of cables, pipes and other types of small diameter underground pipelines. Typically, these jobs are carried out by opening a trench, extending the pipe, and subsequently plugging the trench.

“The advantage of this robot is that the same jobs can be carried out by drilling, without having to open a ditch, which avoids noise, pollution and inconvenience to citizens,” says the researcher.

Tested in Madrid and Germany

Within the framework of this project, funded through the European Union’s Framework Program for Research, Technological Development and Innovation, the system has already been tested under laboratory conditions. Specifically, they have carried out several underground drilling tests on land in the Community of Madrid and Lennestadt (Germany).

The prototype of the system has attracted the attention of the private sector, both European companies and North American companies, and is currently continuing its development with the aim of starting to carry out tests in real urban environments. Researchers estimate that it could be ready for use in cities within 2-3 years.

The underground robot will increase European competitiveness in search and rescue operations (landslides …), mining, applications with civil use (such as water pipes, gas, fiber optics …), exploration techniques, mapping, etc.

“The use of innovative techniques for location, mapping and navigation, as well as sensors and georadars, will allow its adaptation to different terrains”, explains the project coordinator, Carlos Balaguer, Professor of the Department of Systems and Automation Engineering at UC3M and one of the directors of the RoboticsLab.

“The introduction of these advanced robotic technologies, with cognitive and control capabilities, has multiple applications,” he adds. It will increase European competitiveness in search and rescue operations (landslides …), mining, applications with civil use (such as water pipes, gas, fiber optics …), exploration techniques, mapping, etc ”.

BADGER (roBot for Autonomous unDerGround trenchless operations, mapping and navigation) is a European R & D & I consortium, coordinated by UC3M, in which researchers and technologists from the Hellas Research and Technology Center (Greece) of the School of Engineering from the University of Glasgow (Scotland, United Kingdom), from IDS Georadar Srl (Italy), from Robotnik Automation SLL (Spain), Singular Logic SA (Greece) and from Tracto-Technik GMbH & Co. KG (Germany).

Rights: Creative Commons.