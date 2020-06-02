Before The CW developed the series for ‘The Flash’, ‘Arrow’, ‘Supergirl’ and all those that make up the Arrowverse, there was ‘Smallville’, a series that showed us Clark Kent’s adolescence and how he became one of the greatest superheroes that exist. The show enjoyed great popularity and remained on the air for ten seasons, making it a surprise to discover that Kristin Kreuk wants to be on the Arrowverse.

Before I met Lois Lane, Clark’s great love in the series was Lana Lang, character who was played by the actress, Kristin Kreuk, who now seeks to be part of the Arrowverse and the truth is that it would be a great addition, since most fans of ‘Smallville’ would be happy to see her in one of the series that make up this multiverse.

Despite the fact that a decade has passed since the series came to an end, fans still remember it with great affection, since was one of the first shows to show a live-action version of the Justice League, with a mention of Batman included, in addition to showing a more human version of the man of steel, so that several teenagers felt identified with the superhero.

In an interview with TVLine, Kreuk said he would very much like to return to the Arrowverse and repeat his role. “Yes, totally, depending on what it was, it would be a lot of fun,” he was also happy that the series was part of the crossover, Crisis on Infinite Earths. “It felt like we were on a continuous cycle, which is really good,” said the actress.

With the premiere of the series, ‘Superman & Lois’, Lana’s character will be taken up once again, but this time it will be played by the actress, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Kreuk gave her opinion on it. “She’s a great character, and with the freedom that creators give them right now with respect to comic book characters, I think they can adjust and adapt it to a more modern position in the world. I am excited to hear about how the show portrays her, she is an interesting character in the canon, so having her in a leading role on this new show is amazing, ”said Kristin.

This is how Kristin Kreuk revealed that she would like to appear on the Arrowverse. And since she is currently the protagonist of The CW series ‘Burden of Truth’, we do not doubt that the studio gives her the opportunity to make a small cameo in one of her series based on the DC comics.