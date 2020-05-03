Last night, director James Gunn participated in a watch party with the second installment he had in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which led him to tell some secrets, including deepening the participation of Michael Rosenbaum in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ‘.

During the screening of the film, fans of the film asked on social media, while Gunn shared impressive behind-the-scenes information.

But, Gunn was not the only person to publish data from the film, the event also had the participation of Pom Klementieff, Steve Agee and Sean Gunn, who play Mantis, Gef, and Kraglin.

Star-Lord himself Chris Pratt even decided to chat a bit about the movie, as did other surprise guests who came up during the broadcast, that included Michael Rosenbaum, who rose to fame for playing Lex Luthor on the series. ‘Smallville’.

The role of Michael Rosenbaum in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ was that of Martinex, who was the leader of the Ravagers visiting Yondu to remind him that he is in exile.

But, Rosenbaum not only joined the broadcast, but shared an impressive behind-the-scenes photo.

hell yes. MARTINEX IN THE HOUSE. pic.twitter.com/SDj6J2WKCi – Michael Rosenbaum (@michaelrosenbum) April 24, 2020

“Martinex is in the house. My friend James once said that there are no small roles … only small actors. Then he said, and you are a very small actor,” he shared. the actor along with his image in which he appeared along with Gunn, Sylvester Stallone and Michelle Yeoh, who played Stakar Ogord and Aleta Ogord.

Gunn spent a lot of time during the broadcast talking about the references in the movie, joking that the coordinate numbers displayed on-screen in the sequel are very important.

It is possible that any secret they keep may be a clue from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’, so fans will look for such clues as Gunn promises that there is still a reference that has not been found and if someone notices it will give 100 thousand dollars.