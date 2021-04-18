A smaller notch on the way?

It is striking that we already started talking about the iPhone 13 when the official presentation of its predecessor, the iPhone 12, had not even taken place. Of course, if we look back, we will see that it also happened with the previous generation, and with its predecessor, and with the one from before … iPhone and filtration have become such complementary terms that it is almost rare to write one of them and not find the other at close range.

And precisely one of the recurring elements in the iPhone 13 rumors is the notch at the top of the screen, the famous notch that houses the loudspeaker for calls, the camera and the rest of the elements necessary to make Face ID work, the biometric identification system based on the user’s face. As you may remember, FaceID was introduced in 2017, hand in hand with the iPhone X, and since then the notch has been an immutable element in the design of successive generations of iPhone.

You don’t have to be a soothsayer, prophet, or leaker with contacts in Cupertino to know what the notch solution not liked on apple. It is a lesser evil, a sacrifice in exchange for having Face ID, but neither the company nor part of the users are especially proud of that element. Ideally, of course, it would be the entire front of the phone to be a screen, as in many rival smartphones. However, the iPhone 13 will not be an exception, its screen will have to share space with the notch, as we already told you a few months ago.

pic.twitter.com/KfHhh1fNBo – DuanRui (@ duanrui1205) April 17, 2021

Now, according to a recent publication by the popular filter DuanRui, we can expect a change in the iPhone 13 when it comes to the notch. And it is that according to the images that he has published, iPhone 13’s notch could be smaller than its predecessors. We are not talking about a big leap in size, this must be clarified, but it could be enough to add some more information element (perhaps something related to privacy, or with Find My and Air Tags?) To both sides of the notch. As you can see in the image, the reduction has been achieved by eliminating the speaker to leave only the camera and Face ID.

This serious the first notch size change since its appearance in 2017, which makes it clear to us that Apple engineering must be working, for some time now, to reduce the size of the elements that make up Face ID as much as possible with the aim, in a more or less near future, to stop it will be necessary to use the notch to house them, and instead they can be placed under the screen or on some edge of the phone, somehow integrated into the bezel. We won’t see it on the iPhone 13, and it’s a bit hard to believe that on the 14, but it seems clear that that’s the way.

It could happen, however, that at that moment the iPhone loses a very characteristic element that identifies it. This is not a problem for Apple, of course, neither did their pulse tremble when eliminating the Home button (I mean the physical button, the one that was under the screen and that in its latest versions had Touch ID). With the arrival of the notch in the iPhone X, it was even possible to find customization elements for Android smartphones that allowed to put a notch (virtual, of course) on the screen. If this is your case and you like the notch, don’t worry, the iPhone 13 will continue to satisfy your aesthetic preferences.