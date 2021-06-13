A small step… 2021/06/13 | Excelsior

The role of the citizen in our democracy

it does not end with the vote.

Barack Obama

It was July 21, 1969, I was operating in an operating room at the General Hospital of the National Medical Center and someone had installed a small television behind the anesthesiologist; in a moment, everything stopped because we saw that the astronaut Neil Armstrong took the first steps on the moon; I will never forget that experience: Armstrong walking on the Moon while I, with my team, operated on a patient.

Armstrong’s words, “this is a small step for a man, but a gigantic leap for humanity”, came back to my mind this past Monday when I learned what happened in the midterm elections; a small step … and, as those who know say, not everything was won nor everything was lost, but millions of Mexicans made the difference and are the true heroes of this day.

Because we were millions of citizens who made orderly lines to vote and marked with our vote preferences, desires and hopes, but, in addition, the merit went to the thousands of officials of the National Electoral Institute who showed efficiency in preparing the elections, thousands of Mexican men and women who offered their time to train in the tasks at the voting booths, came on time, prepared the packages and voting areas, reviewed the voter lists, collated and certified the results, and signed the corresponding minutes.

A small step … but very important, because it was evidenced, against all odds, that Mexicans are democrats, that we do not want a dictatorship, that we reject the hatred sown in the Palacio’s Treasury room every morning, that we want to live in peace.

A small step, because, on the one hand, the voters rejected the garbage candidates who wanted to be legislators: artists, clowns, singers, wrestlers, influencers, etc. (only Rocío Banquells won, who does have what); and, on the other hand, we see that capable and committed individuals will be in the legislatures: Santiago Creel, Margarita Zavala, JJ Rodríguez Prats, Ildefonso Guajardo, Salomón Chertorivsky, Amalia García, J. Ángel Córdova, Ivonne Ortega, Gabriel Quadri, and many more ; a small step, but a very important one.

The consequences of this election are clear: Andrés Manuel’s exclamations stating that he is “happy, happy, happy” were those of a poor man who wants to scare away ghosts because he knows that he lost, he lost the trust of 14 million supporters , that now they did not vote for him; he lost the union of the members of Morena, who are fighting each other; lost or decreased the chances that its dolphins, Sheinbaum and Ebrard, are presidential, but also lost the opportunity to continue attacking the INE, because millions of Mexicans confirmed that the INE complied, and finally, for now, lost the possibility that the Congress remain your lackey.

And now it will be necessary to work, work hard, take stock of where we are now and work hard to rebuild what was destroyed in those three years.

It is urgent that the political parties reflect and recognize that they wasted a lot of time and cannot continue fighting with each other, that they realize that only in coalitions will they achieve weight and influence in the months and years to come, and that they need to make real contact with the citizens, with real proposals and not empty speeches.

And it is urgent that citizens participate, alone or in one of the many working groups, human rights defenders, protectors of women, fighters against crime, environmental defenders, health promoters, experts in economics, analysts of the corruption and so on.

On June 6, we took a step, just one step, but a step that can give Mexico back its present and, above all, its future.