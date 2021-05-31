a small orbiting object has damaged the International Space Station

It is estimated that there are some 130 million objects larger than 1mm currently orbiting the Earth. These small space debris pose a danger to current missions since they can impact satellites or even the International Space Station (ISS, for its acronym in English).

This is what has happened recently with a small object that struck and pierced a robotic arm of the ISS. Although the instrument is still operational, this is a stark reminder that space debris may end up being a problem for the future of space exploration.

Collisions impossible to prevent

Although space agencies are trying to monitor the situation and track more than 23,000 objects in low geostationary orbits to avoid collisions, these objects are about the size of a tennis ball.

The Hubble antenna was also affected by the impact of a small object in 1997.

Tracking smaller objects is basically impossible, but these small objects can still cause severe damage such as that to the antenna of the Hubble Space Telescope in 1997.

This time the object impacted on the so-called Canadarm2, also known as the Space Station Remote Manipulator System (SSRMS). This instrument is a robotic arm developed by the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and that allows to assist in the maneuvering of objects outside the ISS.

The impact, which pierced the robotic arm, was discovered during a routine inspection on May 12, but as explained by the CSA, despite the damage “arm performance remains unaffected“.

It is therefore expected that the arm will maintain its normal operation, but this event has once again revealed a problem that is worsening with the frenetic pace that we are experiencing. with the launching of satellites like those that SpaceX is doing as part of the Starlink project.

That has already generated other criticisms, and of course all of them also become potential drivers of the problem of space debris.