Madrid, May 31 . .- Diapers, baby milk, tuna cans, bleach … these are some of the basic products that are found in the bags that are distributed by the NGO OlVIDAdos to the hundreds of Madrid families whose economic situation does not allow them to acquire the most essential elements to survive.

With the arrival of the pandemic, the number of people who called for help from this small association or who approached its warehouses, located in the areas of the Pozo del Tío Raimundo (Entrevías), Villaverde Alto or Vallecas, to purchase essential products have been doubled.

“Usually we serve 230 families, but these have been added by what we call ‘the Covid families’, which are another 200” explains Inmaculada del Prado, secretary of the NGO.

Many of these people lived on a single salary that has disappeared with the arrival of the pandemic.

“There are families that were involved in street vending, women who worked in domestic service or sick people who could not go out,” explains Del Prado. “They have all lost their sources of income,” adds the organization’s secretary.

LESS DONATIONS AND LESS FOOD

In addition to the increase in the number of people in need of food, we must add the difficulties of adapting the distribution of meals to coronavirus security measures and the loss of several of the NGO’s sources of income.

Although food deliveries have returned to weekly, in the most complicated periods of this crisis the organization had to reduce its deliveries to once every fortnight, due to the rigorous measures that were applied so that people did not mix even in Queues to order or in stores preparing food.

Added to this is the problem of acquiring some products that are not in the Food Bank, such as diapers or hygiene products. These types of materials are obtained by buying them from the money raised in donations that “are the only way to finance the NGO,” they explain from OlVIDAdos.

“These grants have been reduced because some of the members have had to withdraw because they no longer had money to donate due to confinement,” says the secretary of OlVIDAdos.

In addition, the pandemic has caused the Kilos Operations to be paralyzed. For this activity, it was necessary for several people to go to supermarkets to talk to people and try to get products, something that with the security measures for the coronavirus was not allowed.

THE VOLUNTEER NETWORK

To fight the hunger that the pandemic has generated and all the problems that have arisen, the NGO has turned to the network of volunteers that throughout its 10 years of experience have been creating while carrying out numerous projects such as collecting blankets for Syria or prepare menus in a dining room.

Miguel is one of these volunteers, he has participated in several Forgotten campaigns and during these days, where his work as an actor in the theater has been paralyzed, he has decided to dedicate his time to the distribution of food.

Thus, twice a week he takes the van from the theater to attend to around 14 families each morning.

With gloves, masks and all security measures, this actor brings food bags closer to what he calls “forgotten areas of Madrid”, where he explains that the need is clearly seen and where someone always approaches to ask how to sign up to receive these helps.

Another volunteer is Susana El-Kum, international consultant on cooperation and development for the European Commission, who is coordinating a group of volunteers who are in charge of calling companies to try to donate the surplus material.

“We organized a team of 8 people to be in contact with meat companies and get the animal protein that many children and patients need,” says El-Kum, who details that during the month of May they have obtained three donations of more than 200 kilos of meat and that half have already been distributed.

The process of recruiting companies is complex, especially for such small and little-known NGOs, but the consultant says that they are finding quite a lot of awareness these days and that many of the companies are collaborating with them or with other associations. “There is an intention to help,” he adds.

BEYOND THE CAST

In its beginnings as an NGO in 2010, after the experience of several of its leaders in Haiti, the organization was founded to create an international solidarity response network, but soon they realized the needs that existed in Spain and began to carry out projects to help families who could not feed their children in Madrid.

One of their main projects, which they have been carrying out since 2013, is the so-called “One Date”, with which they provide dining room scholarships for children in kindergarten and primary schools whose families do not have economic resources.

This initiative, supported by the Meridional Foundation, manages more than 400 quarterly scholarships every year, but now it is paralyzed until the return to school.

However, other activities have been attempted to be maintained during quarantine, albeit with difficulties. This is the case of a project focused on providing psychological support to vulnerable minors, where they offer boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 12 the help of professionals through individual therapies and which they have tried to carry out online during confinement.

These children also work with the actors of the Tribueñe company to develop sensitivity from art, but one of the managers explains that, although they have tried to keep the classes, “it is very complicated, because not all kids have access to the internet.

To all this, we must also add the international campaigns carried out by the NGO focused on a special program to collect food, medicine, blankets and footwear, among other essential products, which are sent to refugees in Syria, in southern Turkey and in the Moria field in Lesbos.

Forgotten has been able to create a chain of solidarity and citizenship for ten years that, together with their work on the street, their projects and their direct collaboration with local organizations, have allowed them to efficiently help all the people they have been able to.

Alberto Borreguero

.