Larry Nance and Cedric Osman, of the Cavaliers, were some of the first players who took advantage of the NBA’s permission to start individual and voluntary training on the fields of their teams starting May 8. The uneven health situation in the United States led to only two teams opening the facilities on the first day enabled for it after the League was suspended on March 11 due to the pandemic. Cleveland and Portland were the two franchises that opened their courts. The conditions to carry out the training are very restrictive. Only four players can be on the court at the same time. Access to any coach is not allowed. Group training is prohibited, even one-on-one.

Denver and Sacramento are planning to open their facilities starting Monday, May 11, the LeBron James Lakers on the 16th and Houston on the 18th. The rest of the teams have yet to report on the day when they will open the fields for their players. start doing individual workouts.

The players raised their concerns and doubts with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in a video conference. Silver explained that group training will not be able to start for at least three weeks and always depending on the evolution of the pandemic in the United States and Canada. The commissioner warned the players: “This is going to be difficult, and for a long time. We need to work together. Difficult decisions lie ahead. No one will agree on everything. There are some difficult days of collective bargaining with grim financial realities. ” The NBA contemplates the possibility of having to play without an audience even next season.

He also indicated that the owners of the 30 franchises want the League to resume, despite the fact that for several of them, from an economic point of view, it would be preferable not to return to activity this season. He explained that he still hopes that the playoffs can be carried out in the best of seven games format in all rounds and that this will be more feasible if all games are played in one or two venues. Orlando and Las Vegas are the favorite cities according to the conversations that franchise owners have had so far. The NBA should make a decision before June.

If a player tests positive once the League has resumed, Silver commented that the result of the daily tests would be expected to the rest of the players and in principle the competition would not be stopped, since they would be isolated in quarantine.

