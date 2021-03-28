A small flight for a drone, a big leap in technology

Artistic representation of Ingenuity, the drone that will soon be able to make history flying through the Martian skies. (Creative Commons image – credit NASA / JPL).

On February 18, NASA once again marked an impressive technological achievement when a new rover, weighing more than a ton, called Perseverance. In the coming months, this mighty machine will scour the Martian surface trying to find out if life ever existed on the ancient dried-up seabed. But before, long before, the rolling robot will lay down a jewel of technologylight as a dragonfly, destined to make a flight that many equate in historical importance to that of the Wright brothers in 1903.

Is called Ingenuity (which translates to “ingenuity”, not “naivety”) and if all goes well, will be the first human contraption to fly through the sky of another planet. After the enormous challenge of placing Perseverance on Mars, there will be those who think that flying a small drone on Mars is peccata minuta. You will be wrong, flying on Mars is a matter extremely complexAfter all, the atmosphere on the red planet is less than 1% of the Earth’s. As you can imagine, NASA engineers have been obsessed with one thing all along: the weight of the helicopter.

The end result is amazing, a drone with two rotors (each of which moves a rigid blade 120 centimeters long) with a total weight of just 1800 grams. In addition, given the distance between Earth and Mars, there will be no human piloting the small robotic aircraft, but the Ingenuity will make decisions autonomously.

Let’s review some of the technical characteristics of this small drone whose budget between construction and operation was carried $ 80 million. (Hardly anything compared to the $ 2.7 billion total for the Perseverance mission, according to The Planetary Society.)

Ingenuity bi-rotor drone schematic. (Image credit NASA).

1 Solar Panel

Atop the helicopter is a quadruple-junction metamorphic solar cell that takes a day to recharge the drone’s six lithium-ion batteries. Interestingly, most of that energy will be used to keep electronic components warm, since it must be remembered that the average temperature on the Martian surface is about -55ºC. The panels are designed to absorb as much energy as possible, something very necessary since Mars is further from the sun, energy production there is reduced to approximately half that on Earth.

2 Communications Antenna

Like other probes, the Ingenio will have to call home from time to time. It will not do it directly, but will use the Perseverance robot as a switchboard. Located next to the solar panels, the communications antenna has a range of around 300 meters. Thus, the five test flights that the drone will perform, cannot exceed that distance with respect to the rover if it wants to remain communicated.

3 and 5 Upper and Lower Rotors

The rotor system is enormous in size compared to the rest of the components of the robotic helicopter. This is so due to the density of the Martian atmosphere, which is extremely low. To give you an idea, on Earth we have to ascend 35 kilometers above the surface to find a density similar to Martian.

Therefore, to take off the Ingenuity blades have to rotate at 2,800 revolutions per minute. This turning frequency is 10 times faster than what a land helicopter needs to fly. The result? Our drone is extremely loud, at least by Earth standards.

The engineers have also had to prevent the turn from being much faster, since they wanted to prevent the rotors from exceeding the speed of sound on Mars (just 870 kilometers per hour, that is, 30% lower than the Earth’s) in order not to have to deal with the resistance that would be generated in the tips of the blades. Each of the two rotor assemblies includes a propulsion motor, pitch links, and three servo motors that must work together to move the helicopter toward its destination.

4 shovels

The drone’s two blades (one per rotor) are 120 centimeters long and are designed to provide thrust in the Martian atmosphere, which as I said is equivalent to 1% of the Earth’s. On Earth, as the blades rotate they tend to cause a kind of flapping up and down, which interferes with the control of the aircraft. Fortunately, the low density of the Martian air and a gravity equivalent to 38% that of the Earth will avoid this problem.

6 Landing legs

The four landing legs are made with carbon fiber and epoxy resin, which gives them tremendous lightness. They are attached to the landing plate with deformable aluminum elements on the hinges, which help cushion the force of impact when landing, thus preventing the helicopter from bouncing. The team responsible for the drone design tested them on all kinds of Martian-like surfaces, including rocks and sand.

7 Fuselage, electronics container

The fuselage contains various sensors, including altimeters, inclinometers, two IMU (inertial measurement unit), and elements that minimize flight vibration to protect the drone’s electronics. As I mentioned, one of the greatest challenges of the Ingenio will consist of keeping the electronics at a temperature hot enough for it to be operational. For this, various techniques have been developed, such as burying the battery pack deep in the box and surrounding it with heaters and baffles. In addition, the box is lined with a high absorption tungsten film designed to collect all the natural heat from the sun. Ultimately, the technicians have injected CO2 inside the fuselage, a gas that works very well as a thermal insulator.

Anyway, very soon I hope to tell you how this little wonder has done on its first flight on Mars. It must be said that the sense of mission is just test the concept, that is, to demonstrate that you can fly on Mars. To do this, Perseverance and Ingenuity will have 30 Martian suns (each sun is equivalent to 24 hours, 39 minutes and 35 Earth seconds) to carry out a series of 5 test flights.

Every flight will last between 30 and 90 seconds, and in the first one they are only going to try to get the ship to take off from the ground and maintain its static position at the height of a first floor (about three meters) for a little less than half a minute, after which it will land again.

I don’t know about you, but I’m looking forward to seeing the images of the Martian horizon that the drone will record in color with its 13 megapixel Sony camera (the robot has another black and white camera that it uses to navigate).

