A small blessing has chosen me: Naomi Campbell becomes a mother – El Sol de México

British model Naomi Campbell has become a mother for the first time, just days after turning 51, after giving birth to a girl, as reported on her Instagram account.

“A small blessing has chosen me to be his mother,” wrote the model on the social network, next to a photograph in which Campbell holds the feet of her baby, who is wearing a white flower dress.

The arrival into the world of his daughter, whose name is unknown at the moment, is an early birthday gift for Campbell, who will turn 51 next Saturday.

“Very honored to have this kind soul in my life, there are no words to describe the bond that from now on, and for a lifetime, I share with you, my angel. There is no greater love,” she added.

The reactions of colleagues from the world of fashion and friends of the British have not been long in coming.

An example is the designer Marc Jacobs, who commented: “How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful mother you will be!”

The desire to be a mother had been around Campbell’s head for years and already in 2017 she indicated, in an interview with the British newspaper “Evening Standard”, that she thought about “having children all the time” and that, “thanks to science” , I could do it whenever I wanted.