A slogan against Mercadona’s “politics of fear”

One of the protests of the CIG mobilization campaign outside a Mercadona store in La Coruña. (Source: CIG)

This past June, a complaint by the Galician Intersindical Confederation (CIG) about the defenselessness suffered by Mercadona employees in the face of what they call “the politics of fear”, in which they put different internal pressures, ended with the Labor Inspection removing in light of the scandal of the minutes.

Work opened a file for “serious infraction”, as stated in its report, warning of the misinformation and lack of protection that these minutes entail for the employees of the Juan Roig chain, to whom they are not necessarily delivered, making them unaware of their legal nature. However, for the company, they are grounds for termination and are thus stated in the dismissal letter.

The Inspection resolution is clear and forceful in this regard, after having to investigate the specific case of a dismissed employee in La Coruña: “What the concrete and real acts show is that it gives the acts of commitment and the acts of reprimand the consideration of sanction according to its whim and convenience. And it does so covertly, without informing the worker that what he is receiving is a sanction for a disciplinary offense, without informing him of the type of offense or whether it is minor, serious or very serious “.

It was a step forward for the workers of the Trade Union Section of CIG in Mercadona, but at the same time negligible, since this is a small part of what they seek to highlight.

In fact, in his latest statement, under the motto “abuses of power must die”, make it clear that they will continue to put “black on white the reality of what it means to work at Mercadona”.

They indicate to be concerned with “seeing how workers end up normalizing behaviors and attitudes of their superiors that go beyond an employment relationship, and leads to serious physical and even mental health problems. “Following the thread, they add at the same time their concern about” a workload that is excessive, but also the pressure on a psychological level that over time leads to consequences that are often even irreparable from colleagues“.

The note also focuses on the model image of Mercadona and “an example to be followed by other companies”, communicating in contrast that it is “wet paper, served only by the employer’s capital.”

They accuse the Valencian company of “To be a company with millionaire profits that should not need to push its workers to the limit, but which in practice does so as a system, seeking to create a climate of fear and defenselessness”.

“WE CANNOT ANY MORE! IT IS UNBEATABLE!”, They highlight in capital letters in the statement.

André Abeledo, CIG delegate to the La Coruña provincial committee, explains that “the staff is subjected to continuous pressure and stressful work rhythms to meet the times that are set for them, which are impossible to meet.” All this, verbatim words, “in the end it ends up leading to problems for our health.”

And there is not the thing. The statement ends by warning about “the disrespectful compartments on the part of certain managers that are human and labor intolerable, but that Mercadona obvious, consents and conceals”.

The CIG assures that they will continue to be the scourge for all this and much more to change, “with constant mobilization”, not only for them, but for all Mercadona workers throughout the country.

