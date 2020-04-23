The last model to unfold with a new and unexpected version has been the Realme X50. We met him at the beginning of the year and now he reappears with a slightly cheaper version in exchange for lowering some specifications. Thus is born the new Realme X50m.

If you already know the Realme X50, the Realme X50m is practically the same terminal but with a series of readjustments that allow it to lower its price to 260 euros at the exchange. It remains, however, the screen at 120 Hz and the quad camera, although with less resolution.

Realme X50m datasheet

Realme X50m

screen

LCD 6.57 “

Full HD +

120 Hz

Dimensions and weight

163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm

194 g.

Processor

Snapdragon 765G

RAM

6/8 GB

Storage

128 GB

Frontal camera

16 MP f / 2.0

2 MP f / 2.4 portrait

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.8

8 MP f / 2.3 wide angle

2 MP f / 2.4 monochrome

2 MP f / 2.4 macro

Drums

4,200 mAh

30W fast charge

Operating system

Android 10

Realme UI

Connectivity

5G SA / NSA

Wi-Fi 4

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC



USB-C

Others

Fingerprint reader on the side

Price

From 260 euros to change

The screen, at 120 Hz and perforated

On the outside, the Realme X50m is indistinguishable from the previous model, to the point that it maintains exactly the same dimensions and weight. Where there are no changes either is on the screen: it is a 6.57 inch LCD panel with Full HD + resolution, although its main virtue is the 120 Hz refresh rate.

It is a perforated screen that integrates the double front camera in a perforation in the upper left. As usual until now on LCD panels, the fingerprint reader is not located on the screen, but is integrated into the power button on the side.

The difference is in the camera

If we want to find differences between the Realme X50m and the Realme X50, the easiest way is to look at the cameras, which lower the resolution both in front and behind. For the selfies we have a dual 16 megapixel sensor, this time accompanied by a 2 MP lens to calculate the blur.

Behind, we still have a quad camera, although there are several readjustments in the resolution and the telephoto lens is lost along the way. We have a 48 megapixel main sensor, an 8 megapixel wide angle, a 2 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP monochrome sensor, for portrait mode.

5G and same power, less RAM

The Realme X50m is a slightly cheaper model, but fortunately it maintains the same power as in the normal model. We therefore have the Snapdragon 765G from Qualcomm and 5G connectivity is maintained, both SA and NSA. We also have the same 4,200 mAh battery and 30W fast charge.

Where there are changes is in the available versions, which here do not reach 12 GB of RAM or 256 GB of storage. There are currently two versions, 6 GB + 128 GB and the most complete version, with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Versions and prices of the Realme X50m

The Realme X50m is currently official in China, where it is available in two colors: blue and white. There it can be purchased from next week in two versions: 6 + 128 GB and 8 + 128 GB. These are the official prices:

Realme X50m 6 + 128 GB: 1,999 yuan, about 261 euros to change.

Realme X50m 8 + 128 GB: 2,299 yuan, about 300 euros to change.

More information | Realme

Share



Realme X50m: a slightly cheaper version that maintains the screen at 120 Hz, the quad camera and 5G connectivity