With less than a week to go before the Barcelona premiere in LaLiga (he will visit Mallorca on Saturday the 13th, at 10pm), Lionel Messi has put the Catalan team on alert. And not because of his contract. Sunday was the deadline for the Rosario to activate the release clause of his agreement with the club, and nobody lifted a finger. So the 10 will continue, at least, until 2021. The alert, on the other hand, was activated because physically it is not perfect to resume the competition. The Catalan captain has, as reported yesterday by the club, “a small contracture in the quadriceps of his right leg” and did not train, as he had not done on Wednesday.

After a day of celebration, Messi arrived yesterday at the Ciudad Deportiva Joan Gamper with the intention of joining the work with the rest of his colleagues. “With Leo there is no concern. Tranquility ”, they warned from the Barça club after the player from Rosario missed training on Wednesday. However, as a precaution they opted for him to continue working on the margin of the rest of his colleagues also yesterday.

Messi stayed in the gym, as did the youth squad Ansu Fati. “He has done specific work to avoid risks because there are eight days left for the league’s first commitment. In the next few days it is planned to return to work with the group ”, continues the Barcelona report. The club chose not to perform a medical report, since it understands that it is a minor problem. “Something very strange should happen to prevent him from playing against Mallorca,” they say from Barcelona.

The Barça captain joins the list of 28 players currently injured in LaLiga, and nine of them were injured in this new period of work, after the league break that led the teams to resume training in mid-May. In addition to Rosario, Lekue, Correa, Edgar, Jovic, Roberto Íbañez, Kike Barja, Montoro and Lumor have also visited the infirmary. In the Bundesliga, for example, there are 28 injured footballers, and 27 of them suffered problems since the competition returned on May 16.

Bad preseason

Messi could no longer do the preseason with his teammates last summer, when the competition started under the command of Ernesto Valverde, then Barcelona coach. The 10th, who had permission to return later after participating in the Copa América, was injured on the first day in the soleus. After a relapse, the striker missed Barcelona’s first four games in LaLiga. He appeared for the first time in a zero draw against Borussia Dortmund, in Germany, on the first day of the Champions League group stage. He played 30 minutes.

After his return at Signal Iduna Park, on September 17, he played 45 minutes against Granada and Villarreal and was again out against Getafe, on September 28, due to a problem in the adductors. From then on, 10 was no longer missing. He played 22 games and is the top scorer in LaLiga, with 19 goals. In his statistics he also adds 12 assists. And Barcelona is the leader in the table, with two points of advantage over Real Madrid.

At 32 years old (he will turn 33 on June 24), Messi has been active on social networks during the confinement. He posted videos training with his children at his home in Castelldefels and did not seem to have had any physical problems since Barcelona returned to work on May 8. Until this week. Now that Setién was taking advantage to make his first preseason with Barcelona, ​​Messi has put the Catalan team on alert. The club trusts, in any case, that 10 will be against Mallorca. Also Luis Suárez, already recovered from the operation on the meniscus. Dembélé, on the other hand, is still on leave after undergoing surgery in February for an injury to the femoral biceps tendon in his right leg.