“A slap to the WHO”: several scientists defend in The Lancet the importance of the airborne transmission of the coronavirus

Scientists from the US, UK and Canada publish an article in The Lancet to warn of the spread of covid by aerosols: “It is the dominant route”

They provide ten scientific evidences that airborne transmission is the main route of spread of SARS-CoV-2

José Luis Jiménez, one of the signatories, warns that this publication is “a slap in the face to the WHO”, which is reluctant to accept it

We have been in a pandemic for more than a year, but there are issues that still need clarification. The spread of covid through aerosolsAlthough for many it is surprising, it is one of them. It is surprising, because there are hundreds of scientists who have been raising their voices for months to explain it and to urge the WHO to also say it loud and clear, including it as the main route of contagion in their recommendations on this disease.

“Urgent that the WHO rectify”

Now, six prestigious researchers from various universities in the US, UK and Canada published an article in The Lancet magazine synthesizing the scientific reasons that support the importance of this mode of transmission. Your title: “Ten Scientific Reasons Supporting Airborne Transmission of COVID-19”.

According one of its signatories, University of Colorado professor José Luis Jiménez, this post is “slap the WHO, whose narrow-mindedness and reluctance to accept overwhelming evidence airborne transmission is causing greater infections and making it difficult to control the pandemic. It is urgent that the WHO rectify”.

Ten evidence that the airway is “the dominant”

The idea of ​​this letter is based on the fact that the signatories consider that “The WHO-commissioned review on airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 has too narrow-minded focus, and ignore the tests of many types in favor of air transmission ”. But, before going on to explain those tests, they launch a warning: “Airborne transmission of respiratory viruses is very difficult to demonstrate directly.”

Because it is precisely in this lack of direct evidence that the reluctance is based of the WHO, which, to this day, continues to state on its website: “Current data suggest that the virus spreads mainly through respiratory droplets between people in close contact. “

Scientists recall in The Lancet that it took “decades of painstaking research – which did not include the capture of live pathogens from the air – to show that diseases that were considered to be transmitted by drops – such as tuberculosis or measles – are, really, airborne “. And that mistake, they maintain, would be happening again with this coronavirus.

The signatories insist: SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory virus that is transmitted primarily through the air. And they contribute ten scientific evidences that sustain it.

Super contagion events, which make up a significant part of the transmission. What’s more, “they may be the main drivers of the pandemic.” The recorded cases of supercontagion “have revealed patterns consistent with airborne transmission that cannot be adequately explained by droplets or fomites (contagion through surfaces).

Long-range transmission between people in different rooms and that they have never had contact. Something that has been documented, for example, in hotels where quarantines have been carried out

Silent (asymptomatic or presymptomatic) transmission of the virus, by people who do not cough or sneeze, they estimate – being conservative – that it accounts for 40% of infections and is “key” in the spread of covid throughout the world. Direct measurements show that something as simple as talking produces thousands of aerosol particles and very few larger droplets.

SARS-CoV-2 transmission rates are much higher indoors than outdoors, and are significantly reduced by ventilation.

Hospital infections have been documented in detail in the health field, even using the strictest measures to avoid contagion by contact and drops, and with staff using PPE designed to protect from drops, but not from aerosols.

Viable SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in the air. In laboratory tests, it has been shown that the virus is infectious in the air for at least 3 hours. Viable coronavirus has been identified in the air of hospital rooms with covid patients and in the air of cars of infected people.

Virus material has been identified in hospital air filters and ducts, places that can only be reached through aerosols.

The connection of cages of infected animals with cages of healthy animals through an air duct has shown transmission patterns that can only be explained by aerosols.

The lack of scientific evidence against. There is no study that has provided strong evidence to refute the hypothesis that SARS-Cov-2 is an airborne virus.

The evidence supporting that other routes of transmission (such as droplets or fomites) are dominant is very weak. The ease of infection at close range has been misused as a test for droplet transmission. On the contrary, the prevalence of proximity infections is much better explained by shared air and aerosols exhaled by the infected person.

Act accordingly

With these ten arguments on the table, the scientists who sign the article conclude that “It is a scientific error to resort to the lack of direct evidence of air samples with SARS-CoV-2 to raise doubts about its airborne transmission”, while ignoring “the powerful, broad and consistent scientific evidence” in this regard.

There are other routes of transmission of the virus, say the scientists in The Lancet, but “The airway is the dominant one.” The letter concludes with a clear message to those responsible for Public Health: “We must act accordingly and without further delay.”