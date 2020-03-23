A Skype conversation between the Taliban and the Afghan government breaks the peace process

KABUL, Mar 23 (.) – The Taliban and the government of Afghanistan held a “virtual” meeting on the release of prisoners on Sunday, Afghan authorities reported, offering some hope for progress in the stalled process. of peace in the country.

The two sides differ when it comes to the release of prisoners: the Afghan government wants the process to be gradual and conditional, while the Taliban call for all prisoners to be released at once, as ordered in a agreement signed with the United States in Doha last month.

The disagreement threatened to collapse a carefully negotiated peace process that included the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan after more than 18 years of fighting.

The two sides spoke for more than two hours in a meeting held through the Skype video call program sponsored by the United States and Qatar, according to official sources.

“The release of prisoners by both sides is an important step in the peace process, as set out in the agreement between the United States and the Taliban,” the United States Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad tweeted.

“Everyone clearly understands that the threat of the coronavirus makes the release of prisoners much more urgent,” he said, adding that “all parties conveyed their firm commitment to reducing violence, intra-Afghan negotiations and a halt to the wide and permanent fire. “

The Taliban had previously refused to speak to the Afghan government until all the prisoners were released.

