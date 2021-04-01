A six-foot kangaroo is Australia’s oldest rock painting

A painting of a two meter kangaroo found in the western region of Kimberley, in Australia, it is the oldest stone drawing identified in this country.

Rock paintings represent some of the earliest known human communication attempts

Using radiocarbon dating of 27 nests of potter wasps (Eumeninae) collected above and below 16 similar paintings, a team from the University of Melbourne (Australia) places the painting at an antiquity between 17,500 and 17,100 years. “This makes it the oldest in situ painting in Australia,” says lead researcher. Damien Finch, pioneer in the use of this new dating technique.

The kangaroo is painted on the sloping roof of a rock shelter on an Unghango clan estate, located in the Balanggarra indigenous protected area.

The rock paintings represent some of the first attempts at human communication of which there is evidence. The rock art Australian Aboriginal people often depict natural animals, but assigning a date to some of these works is often challenging, as the organic matter used as pigment – crucial for radiocarbon dating – is difficult to find.

Finch and his research colleagues collaborated with Aboriginal owners in the Kimberley region to analyze the pieces. In this work they found that some paintings conserved traces of ancient wasp nests, which can be dated by radiocarbon.

Representation of a human figure. The wasp nest in the upper left has dated the painting, which is more than 9,000 years old. / Pauline Heaney and Damien Finch

Paintings from the end of the Last Glacial Maximum

Thanks to the dating of these nests, the authors established that the paintings made with this pigment have between 17,000 and 13,000 years old. Most of these images were representations of animals: a snake, a lizard-like figure, and three macropods (a family of marsupials that includes kangaroos, wallabies, and quokkas).

Most of these images were representations of animals: a snake, a lizard-like figure, and three types of marsupials.

For this reason, researchers have confirmed that this style of painting was present for at least 4,000 years at the end of the Last Glacial Maximum.

According to the main author, this finding is “significant” since thanks to these estimates, “we can understand something of what the world was like in which these ancient artists lived.”

“We will never know what was on this person’s head when he drew this piece 600 generations ago, but we do know that the naturalistic period lasted until the Last Ice Age, so the environment was drier and colder than it is today”, Finch points out.

Bottom of the kangaroo painting, located on a sloping rocky roof. / Damien Finch

Possible link to even older paintings

For his part, Sven Ouzman, from the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Western Australia, points out that this cave painting may provide more knowledge about indigenous cultural history: “This kangaroo image is visually similar to other paintings found in Southeast Asia and dated 40,000 years ago, so there may be a cultural link and therefore even older paintings in Australia.”

Future investigations should reveal a more detailed chronology of this creative activity

The president of the Balanggarra Aboriginal Corporation, Cissy Gore-Birch, emphasizes that this type of collaboration is important to “integrate the traditional knowledge with western science”As well as to preserve Australian history and cultural identity.

The authors conclude that future research should help to provide more chronological details of this creative activity of the ancient Australians.

Reference:

Finch, D. et al. “Ages for Australia’s oldest rock paintings.” Nature human behavior (2021).

Source: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.