A sinkhole appears in Puebla, coming from a geological fault | Tec Review

A sinkhole 60 meters in diameter appeared in farmland in Santa María Zacatepec, in the municipality of Juan C. Bonilla, Puebla.

So far it is believed that a geological fault is behind the impressive hole with water.

The sinkhole

In the images, disseminated through social networks in official accounts of the state and federal government, you can see the dimension of the sinkhole, which is located in a farmland, just over 20 kilometers from Puebla capital.

🔹️ It has a diameter of 60 m wide by 15 deep.

The area is occupied for planting, so it was only necessary to carry out a preventive evacuation of a nearby house. Meanwhile, a 500-meter security fence is maintained around the hole.

In a tweet from the State Civil Protection of Puebla, images of the sinkhole are shown, which is already 60 meters wide and approximately 15 meters deepTherefore, they urge the population not to approach the area.

For now, authorities from the three levels of government continue to implement actions in the presence of this phenomenon.

Its causes

Specialists in geotechnics and geology are still analyzing the causes of its formation, the National Coordination of Civil Protection of the Government of Mexico reported through Twitter.

Security measures for the population have been established at the site. The site is guarded by members of the National Guard, the Secretariat of National Defense, the Secretary of the Interior of the State of Puebla and State Civil Protection.

The first statements

The governor of the state of Puebla, Miguel Barbosa, said at a press conference that this problem had to be addressed with great care, with the necessary techniques and with great prevention.

“It is a matter of enormous risk … we will be aware that there are no human tragedies.”

Beatriz Manrique, Puebla’s Secretary of the Environment, reported that the hole began to be created on Saturday, May 29, when it was no more than five meters in diameter and, in 24 hours, it increased to 30 meters.

By this Tuesday, the sinkhole already reached 60 meters in diameter, due to the detachment of the edges of land that fall to the bottom, where there is a large amount of water.

While the necessary studies are being carried out to explain the causes of the sinkhole, Manrique announced that in the area there was a jagüey, well or ditch full of water, which was covered to locate farmland.

Therefore, he considered that a softening of the earth could have occurred in the place.

“And when the pressure of the water in the surface layer was greater than that of the soil, a variation was generated and the weight on the earth’s crust, which ended up giving,” he said. (With information from EFE)