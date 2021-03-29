A singular combat: Perico Fernández vs. Dum Dum Pacheco

Julio Gonzalez

Perico Fernandez and “Dum Dum” Pacheco, caused one of the biggest boxing scandals in the 1970s.

The fight was agreed at the limit of 65,500 kg, slightly less than the welterweight limit. Perico was a lightweight-super lightweight and Pacheco was among the welterweight, and at that time he was the Spanish super welterweight champion; Pacheco had to make the effort to lose weight.

The evening was organized by World Box, a company that was run by Bamala, Pons and Casadei. The intention was to organize big galas in Madrid to recover the boxing world that was beginning to decline; They had already done it in Barcelona and this was supposed to be the first great evening.

Days before the fight, the two fighters were heating up the fight in the media that had echoed the great event. On Perico’s part he had stated: “Pacheco is not worth four pesetas. He’s going to find out what a real boxer is “, and then said: “I have accepted the fight for Pacheco to win some dogs: it is dry”. For his part, Pacheco said: “Perico has been a very lucky boy, but he has already run out. I’ll buy him some sunglasses and some stretchers, I’ll win him riding a tricycle “

The fight was signed with a big bag for the boxers. Perico collected 450,000 pesetas, while Pacheco 350,000 pesetas, an extraordinary budget for a fight without a title at stake.

The fight was held on February 27, 1976 at the Palacio de los Deportes in Madrid, with a full audience that attended for the great event.

Already in the first two rounds, Perico locked himself in his guard and spent the rounds running backwards, waiting for Pacheco’s tickets, who seemed to do something else, but without aggressiveness or push. So the assaults went by and people began to warm up the atmosphere with shouts of “Tongo, tongo! Pads and beer bottles began to fly.”

In the sixth round, referee Sánchez Villar admonished the two fighters for lack of aggressiveness. In the seventh, he again admonished them and in the tenth he disqualified them for their lack of delivery.

To calm the anger of the public, the announcer Paco Torres announced over the public address system that the representative of the federation announced that the bag would be withheld from the two boxers; This calmed the public.

Then the two fighters had to leave the Palacio de los Deportes protected by the Police. The next day, the newspapers published that the two fighters went together to a well-known nightclub in Madrid. Perico and Pacheco always expressed their great friendship outside the ring.

Pacheco always commented that the fight was tough and that they really hit each other.

Days later the Federation, once the board of directors met, based on the provisions of articles 3, 19 and second paragraph of 20 of the current Regulations on Fouls and Sanctions, agreed to sanction the two boxers and their respective trainers with three months of suspension throughout the national territory, and 75 percent of their bags, the amount of which would go to the National Association of ex-boxers.