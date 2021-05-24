A single winner of this Monday’s Bonoloto wins two million euros

In the Bonoloto draw this Monday, May 24, 2021, the winning combination has been: 7, 25, 27, 38, 39 and 46. The complementary number is 29 and the refund a 5.

First Category (6 hits) there is a successful ticket that has been validated through the official Internet channel Loterías y Apuestas del Estado. The winner gets a prize of 2,017,217.72 euros.

As there are no successful Second Category tickets (5 hits + Complementary), the amount allocated to said Category increases that of the immediately lower one.

The Bonoloto draw is held from Monday to Saturday and is regulated by State Lotteries and Betting. The bets are priced at 0.50 euros, which makes it the cheapest draw organized by LAE.