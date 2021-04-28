A single winner of the Bonoloto wins a prize of 2.4 million euros

A Bonoloto bettor has won about two and a half million euros in the draw this Wednesday, April 28. The winner of the First Category (6 hits) validated his ticket at the Lottery Administration Lottery Administration No. 4 of Las Galletas (Santa Cruz de Tenerife), located at M. del Carmen García, 17 (Arona). Your bet has been awarded 2,483,603.91 euros.

The winning combination of the draw corresponds to the following numbers: 5, 26, 10, 46, 28 and 21. The complementary number is 34 and the refund is 3. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

From Second Category (5 hits + Complementary) there is a successful ticket that has been validated at the Lottery Administration No. 47 of Barcelona, ​​located in Sant Antoni M. Claret, 206; and whose bet has been awarded with 216,989.14 euros

The Bonoloto draw is held from Monday to Saturday and is regulated by State Lotteries and Betting. The bets are priced at 0.50 euros, which makes it the cheapest draw organized by LAE.

