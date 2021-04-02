A single top-notch winner in the Euromillions wins € 144.7 million

In it EuroMillions Draw of this friday there is a top-notch winner (5 + 2), who has validated his ticket in the United Kingdom and has won 144,755,907 euros.

The successful El Millón ticket has been validated in the Receiving Office No. 16,350 of Atxondo (Vizcaya), located in Euskalerria, s / n.

The price of each ticket in Spain is 2.5 euros and 5 numbers must be marked between 1 and 50, in addition to two stars between numbers 1 and 11. The jackpot goes to the winner of all the numbers, although there are 12 other categories that also receive a prize.