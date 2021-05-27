A single strip covers Noelia and this is how her exquisite figure looks | Instagram

Fans that singer Noelia surely fell in love with the beautiful Puerto Rican thanks to a video she recently shared, using fishnet stockings transparent as well as a thin, but very thin strip that was lost among its charms.

Being a celebrity in social networks, the interpreter of “Give me a reason“, he usually leaves his fans shocked with his new content, which by the way is quite often, Noelia tends to share two or more posts per day on Instagram.

Although his photos are quite liked by his followers on this occasion, this video that he shared 19 hours ago stole all the attention of the Internet users, because it completely showed his figure.

Also read: Isabela Camil finished Luis Miguel Why did he cut the Sun?

While Noelia was putting on a little makeup, she was standing up, but a little bent, she decided not to use a chair so she could show off her exquisite figureBesides, I would need a stool because the mirror was a bit high.

The singer, model and businesswoman was leaning towards the mirror, wearing a gloss on her marked lips and with her hair gathered in a high tail, the peculiar outfit she was wearing seems to be repeated from another of her publications, although it is definitely not something that has bothered Internet users at all for the simple fact of seeing her show off her charms.

Wearing fishnet stockings in nude color it seems that she was not wearing anything at first glance, but when you pay attention you realize that she is wearing them, the singer also had a kind of “swimsuit” with a single strip that runs all over her body. .

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

This piece seems to be only two straps that meet at the bottom so it only covers very little, perhaps that is why Noelia was on her back and although she moved very flirtatiously she did it with care.

East video aimed to promote his new single titled “I Touch My Self“, which will launch very shortly, over the weeks some have given us a small preview of it, soon we will be able to listen to it in full.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

This new publication has more than 189 thousand reproductions and comments that would alter the senses of anyone, because of how revealing they are, others simply congratulate her for being an extremely beautiful woman and for her naturalness that not just any star has.