“We try to keep the level of exposure to a minimum. We make the purchase of the month, but neither desperately. The idea is to go out as little as possible because since there is no compulsory quarantine, the level of infection is very high”, Indicates the actress to Teleshow.

What are the precautions you take when going out? “Chinstrap, gloves and a lot of alcohol gel and hand washing before and after”, he details and continues the routine he does when he returns home: “I enter through the service door, I leave my shoes, I leave the clothes to wash, I put on a robe that I also put on to wash later and I go to bathe. It is an issue, but we do it once a month. So that I don’t think it’s too much when it comes to a pandemic“

“We are quarantining as a family. Our daughter Victoria, Diego and I in a house, and Federico in his house that is 10 minutes away. We are in permanent contact ”, tells about her oldest son with whom she communicates by phone and video call. “With the Argentine family – whom we visited in February – we have a large group of WhatsApp where we are all. And of course it is strange, “adds the actress.

“We are trying to make it happen as quickly as possible. Collaborating with society, wishing to hug our loved ones, and that all this ends in the best possible way“he says about his feelings in the midst of the pandemic.

Lastly, he maintains that the part of his house where he is most in quarantine is the garden. And so he shows it in a video that he shares with Teleshow. There it has flowers, an apple tree and indicates that the grass “is in crisis”. “Because now in Mexico we are entering the summer, and the window is so big that it makes a magnifying glass effect and burns it. I put some seeds in it to try to make it grow again ”.

From anguish to tranquility

A few weeks ago, Monica had expressed her concern that in the country where she lives they had not yet suggested to society that she stay at home. “Mexico has not yet awakened. The outbreak has been minimized as much as the severity of what it means to ‘live normal’ and spread the virus. There are almost 130 million inhabitants, and if life continues ‘normal’, in projection of numbers and statistics, I would not want to imagine … There is no real line drop. Large-scale economy is prioritized and people are underestimated, not connecting from information to reality, and still many people still believe that this is not serious and that it is exaggerated. Mexico needs to wake up. You need to convince yourself of gravity and unite from responsibility and care towards yourself and your neighbor before this reality to prevent a disaster like the other countries that did not hear in time “, the actress had said that she decided to isolate herself with her family long before the president López Obrador ask that the exits be reduced.