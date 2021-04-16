A single footprint left by a cat-sized dinosaur found in China about 100 million years ago

An international team of paleontologists discovered in China a single footprint left by a dinosaur the size of a cat about 100 million years.

University of Queensland researcher Anthony Romilio was part of the team that investigated the clue, originally found by Associate Professor Lida Xing from China University of Geosciences.

“This footprint was made by a widely known herbivorous armored dinosaur like stegosaurus, the family of dinosaurs that includes the famous stegosaurus. Like the stegosaurus, this little dinosaur probably had spikes on its tail and bony plates along its back as an adult, “he said in a statement.

“With a footprint of less than six centimeters, this is the smallest known stegosaur footprint in the world. It is in stark contrast to other stegosaurus tracks found at the Chinese track site that measured up to 30 centimeters, and tracks found in places like Broome in Western Australia, where they can measure up to 80 centimeters, “he added.

It had a different behavior from stegosaurus

The small footprint, described in the magazine Palaios, has characteristics similar to those of other stegosaurs with three short, broad and round finger marks.

However, the researchers found that the imprint did not elongate like the larger counterpart footprints discovered at the tracking sites, suggesting that the young stegosaurus he had a different demeanor.

“Stegosaurs normally they walked with their heels on the ground, just like humans, but on all fours, which creates long tracks, “said Romilio.” The little clue shows that this dinosaur had been moving with its heel lifted off the ground, like a bird or cat does today. Previously, we’ve only seen shortened tracks like this when dinosaurs walked on two legs. “

Tiny tracks

Xing said that it was plausible that the young stegosaurus were walkers with the toes. “This could be possible, as this is the ancestral condition and posture of most dinosaurs, but the stegosaurus could also have switched to walking on its heels as it aged,” he said.

“A full set of clues from these little footprints would provide us with the answer to this question, but unfortunately we only have one footprint “added.

Find the tiny tracks at crowded track sites will be a challenge for investigators. “Footprints made by small armored dinosaurs are much rarer than those made by other groups of dinosaurs,” Xing said.

“Now that our study has identified nine different dinosaur footprint sites from this locality, we will look even closer to see if we can find more of these small footprints.”