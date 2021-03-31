A single first-category winner wins 284,640 euros in the Bonoloto

In the Bonoloto draw corresponding to this Tuesday, March 30, a single first-category winner (six hits) from Azuaga (Badajoz) got an award of 284,640.91 euros.

The winning ticket was validated, specifically, at the Receiving Office number 8,010 in Badajoz, located at Carrera, 6.

The winning combination was made up of the numbers 3, 11, 23, 29, 44 and 49. The complementary number was 46 and the refund, the 0. The collection of the draw amounted to 2,077,163.00 euros.

From second category (five hits plus complementary) two successful tickets were counted that were validated in the Receiving Office number 3,110 of Villena (Alicante) and in the number 15,775 of Sant Boi de Llobregat (Barcelona).