a single dose of vaccine is not enough

What COVID-19 is one of the greatest challenges that, as a society, we have faced, is something that by now is beyond doubt. First it was the “original” pathogen, and then several mutations of it, from the British strain to the delta variant, the struggle of the virus to reproduce itself is faced with an exceptional effort, first on the part of the scientific community and later on the part of the authorities, to achieve, if it is not possible to eradicate it, yes at least make it possible for us to live with it in the same way that, for decades, we have done with other pathogens such as influenza.

The end of 2020 had a bittersweet taste, since the end of the clinical trials of the vaccines and their respective approvals by the regulators almost coincided in time with the appearance of various variants that made us seriously doubt whether these vaccines would be effective against the new strains. Finally, although with certain differences in the degree of effectiveness, the first results were positive, so we breathed again … and then the delta variant arrived.

Presumably native to India, the delta variant has developed mutations from the original strain that improve their coupling with the cells of the human body. What’s more, it also seems to be more effective in terms of its spread, and these are the reasons why it has now become the main concern related to the coronavirus. And it is also a reminder of something that we already talked about here a few months ago.

Although many studies are taking place and the results between them do not always coincide, today we can read in Business Insider about a new test carried out recently, and that indicates that a single dose of the vaccine would be insufficient to combat the delta variant. Something to which other studies are added that affirm that a partial vaccination can increase the sensitivity of the receptors to the delta variant.

At the beginning of the year, you will surely remember it, began to consider the possibility of delaying the second dose of those vaccinated in order to, in this way, extend the base of people who would have already received the first one. A measure that some governments welcomed, and that was even carried out in some places. At that time, as I said before, we already raised the risks of delaying the second dose, and not only for the patient himself, but also for the rest of the world, since half-immunized people can be the perfect training ground for new variants that develop resistance.

At that time, and for it to be better understood, I made a comparison between the evolution of the coronavirus and superbugs, strongly recommending the reading of this text by Raúl Rivas González, professor of microbiology at the University of Salamanca. In addition, from our publication a few months ago I take part of a comment left by a reader, which seems exceptionally successful:

The common person with no knowledge believes that medicine has an infinite progressive advance, and the reality is that it adapts to what appears. Luckily, so far, we’ve done relatively well. But I had never experienced a pandemic, it seemed like something from the history books, and here we are. And it is fortunate that the fatality rate of Covid is not higher.

The delta variant is, for the moment, a reminder that what we warned about months ago it would be starting to happen. And it is not necessary to be catastrophic and it is not advisable to be, the rate of vaccinations is surprising, and with its pluses and minuses, I think we must keep in mind that we are following the right path when it comes to immunizing the population.

Now, and with the studies that show the low effectiveness of a single dose against the delta variant, it is more important than ever to complete vaccination cycles in a timely manner, in order to guarantee immunity. We play a lot with all this.