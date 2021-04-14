A single dose of AstraZeneca elicits a better immune response than that of Pfizer in people over 80 years of age

Spain studies spacing the doses to accelerate the coverage of vaccines to the largest possible number of people

Good scientific news for the battered image of the AstraZeneca vaccine. A single dose of this Anglo-Swedish vaccine, like Pfizer’s, induces a strong antibody response in people over 80 years of age.

Not only that. In cellular reaction, a type of immunity that differs from antibodies, AstraZeneca’s antidote outperformed Pfizer’s. A surprise only half. The powerful response of cellular immunity was one of the reasons that drove trials of adenovirus vaccines, such as AstraZeneca’s, years ago.

Spacing the doses works

The data from this British study, still pending independent scientific review, support the vaccination strategy followed from day one by the United Kingdom: space the time between the first and second booster doses as much as possible to protect the largest number as soon as possible. possible of people although the protection is not complete.

London has thus managed to vaccinate at least one dose to more than 30 million people, get closer to the so-called herd immunity and relax the restrictions. The image of the British eager to have their first pint at the reopening of the pubs has been one of the news of the week.

Germany and France have just announced that they are going to join this strategy. In Spain, it has been committed from the beginning to complete the complete schedule of those vaccinated. The Interterritorial Health Council, which brings together Health and the autonomous regions, had planned to study the vaccination strategy this Wednesday. Madrid, Andalusia and Catalonia have asked to space the doses of vaccines to accelerate vaccination coverage in the face of dose shortages.

Blood from people over 80 to 99 years old

The researchers analyzed blood samples from 165 people who were between 80 and 99 years old old. 76 received one dose of the Pfizer vaccine and 89 received that from AstraZeneca. Samples were taken between five and six weeks after the first dose.

Most of the people in both groups had specific antibodies with similar levels five weeks after vaccination: 93% after Pfizer vaccine Y 87% after AstraZeneca vaccine.

AstraZeneca offers better cellular immunity

However, the differences appeared in the so-called cellular immunity (in this case, that of T lymphocytes). In both cases it was less, but at this point AstraZeneca improved Pfizer’s results.

31% of those vaccinated with AstraZeneca had T cells in front of only the 12% of those vaccinated with Pfizer. Furthermore, the potency of the cellular response of AstraZeneca tripled that of Pfizer. With T lymphocytes, the immune system reaches the pathogen where it cannot be reached by antibodies, inside the cell.

The study, led by researchers from the University of Birmingham and endorsed by the UK Coronavirus Immunology Consortium, it is the first to directly compare the cellular and antibody immune responses between different COVID vaccines taking into account the factor of age. It already appears in the prepublication section of The Lancet.

Endorse the delay of the second dose

“It is important to understand how the immune response generated by COVID-19 vaccines varies with age, the delay between doses and the type of vaccine administered,” says one of the study’s authors in a press release, professor paul moss, Professor of Hematology at the University of Birmingham. “To our knowledge, this study is the first of its kind to compare antibody and T-cell responses after a single dose of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine in any age group. The findings are reassuring because many countries, including the UK, have chosen to delay the administration of second doses ”.

“We found that a greater proportion of those vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine had a detectable cellular immune response compared to those who received the Pfizer vaccine,” he says. Dr. Helen Parry, study author and professor at the National Institute for Health Research at the University of Birmingham. “Now we need to do more research to understand what this difference in T cell responses means and how we could work to optimize future vaccination strategies.”

Spain and the United Kingdom: different strategies with AstraZeneca

In Spain, after several pauses and rectifications, the AstraZeneca is limited to the age group 60-69 years. The second dose is given 42 days after the first. As of April 14, one million doses of the Anglo-Swedish vaccine that are in Spain have not yet been administered

In the United Kingdom, the injection of the second dose of AstraZeneca was set at 84 days after the first. Since last week, it has not been given to people under 30 years of age for fear of rare thrombi that are still being investigated. About 222 of 34 million doses administered, according to the latest figures from the European Medicines Agency.