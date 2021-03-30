a single dose, good for all ages, with mild effects … and “universal potential”

The Europe’s first single-dose Covid-19 vaccine It will arrive in Spain from April 19. This is the one developed by Janssen, a subsidiary of the American pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson, and joins the other three (from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca) that are being administered in the countries of the European Union.

The green light has been given, as stated by Brussels, after a “thorough” evaluation which has led to the conclusion that the data on the vaccine are “robust and meet the criteria for efficacy, safety and quality.”

This authorization could be an important boost for vaccination plans in Spain – not only because one more vaccine is added to the strategy, but also because a single puncture is required – and thus approach the goal of having 70% of the population vaccinated in summer. “This vaccine will greatly speed up the vaccination rate due to logistics issues”, said the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, on February 18.

The approval of a new vaccine is hopeful news for a society that has been in a pandemic for a year. The data extracted after the first inoculations in Spain confirm that the serums are giving a break to the sectors to which they have been administered; as well as the elderly in the nursing homes, who have gone from being the most affected by the virus to barely registering coronavirus outbreaks.

That of Janssen, in particular, provides a series of benefits that will reinforce the vaccination plan, especially after the latest news about the side effects that are being registered with that of AstraZeneca, which, in addition, in Spain is not administered to people over 55 years. In short, for the moment, all are advantages. According to studies, the Johnson & Johnson single-dose does not produce serious effects, it can be administered to people of any age range (over 18) and its storage at relatively mild temperatures will facilitate distribution among the population. However, What is known today about this serum?

Effective in all ages, mild effects and easy conservation

Following a clinical trial involving more than 44,000 people from the United States, South Africa, and Latin American countries, they concluded that Janssen’s vaccine it is effective against the virus in people over 18 years of age.

For the study, the vaccine was inoculated to one half of the volunteers and a placebo injection to the other half, identifying a 67% reduction in the number of symptomatic cases of coronavirus two weeks after injecting the vaccine (116 cases of the 19,630 people who received it). That is, it can be concluded that the vaccine it is 67% effective 14 days after administration.

Furthermore, this efficacy increases if the severity of the disease is considered, since is greater than 85% in preventing the development of a serious Covid-19 infection and prevents deaths 100% (None were recorded during the trials). Regarding side effects, the study does not reveal any particularly serious and those that arose disappeared, usually a few days after vaccination. The most common were mild, such as pain at the injection site, tiredness, nausea, and headache, among others.

The efficacy of Janssen’s vaccine against severe COVID-19 infection.

A vaccine that could be universal

For Pere Joan Cardona, a researcher at the Microbiology Service of the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital in Badalona, ​​the announcement is excellent news. “The results are very interesting and it adds to the arsenal,” he says. As explained to 20 minutes, adenovirus-based vaccines such as Janssen’s, or AstraZeneca’s and the Russian ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine- “they are easier to transport” for its conservation conditions. According to the EMA report, once the vaccine (vials of five doses) is removed from the freezer, it can be stored between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius for three months. This, says the microbiologist, makes these types of vaccines more susceptible to becoming “universal“.

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Properties Carlos Gámez

“The only problem with adenovirus vaccines is that they can produce a blocking of the antibodies themselves some people have from past infections. In fact, that’s why the Oxford / AstraZeneca uses a chimpanzee adenovirus, to avoid that, “he says.

Here would enter a debate that has been on the table in recent months and that contemplates the possibility of combining vaccines to increase its effectiveness. “For example, the Janssen and the Oxford can be complemented, it also happens with the Russian. This indicates that in the future combinations may be made, which opens up many possibilities when it comes to strengthening immunity if necessary “, asserts. However, he points out that this matter “will be seen”, as there is still more to be investigated on the matter. “Now begins the work of making combinations and seeing how the immune response behaves,” he adds.

How does it work?

The three named vaccines (Janssen, AstraZeneca and Sputnik) use an adenovirus to guarantee immunity, which differentiates them from Moderna and Pfizer, which use messenger RNA. How then do these types of vaccines work?

The serum is composed of a adenovirus vector (type 26) encoding protein S, in charge of opening the door for the virus to enter human cells. “The adenovirus itself is not replicative, therefore, it is not dangerous at all. In fact, it is a technique that has been used against cancer quite widely and in other vaccines”, specifies Cardona.

Thus, “what is done is to prick the muscle, where a certain inflammatory reaction is generated that allows antigen-presenting cells immediately go there and ‘gobble up’ adenovirus“explains the microbiologist. When it comes into contact with that phagocytic cell (the one that is dedicated to presenting antigens), it learns to generate protein S, which is presented to the immune system to produce large-scale B lymphocytes, which are the ones that will generate the antibodies. These antibodies, which will be released into the circulatory current, are capable of neutralizing future viruses that may enter and, therefore, protect the body.

“What we are seeing is that it is capable of neutralizing the variants”

“It is a very fine and really elegant mechanism,” says Cardona, who considers that “within vaccine designs, it is probably the most efficient” because it has the characteristic that the key coronavirus protein is generated and, therefore, is more likely that a polyclonal response is generated that is activated, in the same way, with the different variants. “What we are seeing is that, although there are variants (such as the South African, which seems to need more antibodies), it is capable of naturalizing them”, highlights.

This mechanism, along with that of RNA, is one of the best, as the microbiologist reiterates. “What happens is that RNA has the problem that it is very unstable and that such a brutal cold chain is needed, which makes it difficult to universalize. those of adenovirus have that potential that they can be distributed all over the world “, he assures.

Profile similar to AstraZeneca

Knowing this, a common question that may arise is: if you use the same mechanism as the Oxford / AstraZeneca, pthe same side effects can occur What have been reported in recent weeks?

“The issue of not being used for people over 55 was due to the design of the Oxford clinical trial, as there was a ‘happy’ mistake in the dose, because it was seen that giving less worked better. However, this was only demonstrated in those under 55 years of age, and by chance“, explains the microbiologist. As he points out, that is the reason why there was reluctance on the part of many governments to use it in people over 55 years old,” because there was no evidence. “But now there is,” he points out, adding that in the United Kingdom it has been used in people over 55 years of age and it turns out to be protective, so “it is not a problematic issue.” In fact, the researcher you dare to acknowledge that you believe there is going to be a correction regarding the appropriate age to supply AstraZeneca, “Now that there is more evidence.”

“The fact that it has more or less reaction is controversial. Here, until we have a good report, I would not dare to say that one generates more toxicity than the other. The two, in any case, would have the same profile “, he asserts.