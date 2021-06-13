A single defeat of Spain in the debuts of the Eurocopa

06/13/2021

On at 13:41 CEST

Jordi Gil – Sevilla (Special Envoy)

The Spanish team debuts this Monday at the 2021 Euro Cup against Sweden at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville. Spain hopes to continue along the same lines that history marks in its debuts and obtain a positive result. La Roja has only lost once in the previous ten.

The only defeat was at Euro 2000 when Camacho’s team lost 1-0 in Rotterdam to Norway. Iversen was the author of the goal in a bad exit of Jose Molina, the current sports director of the Red.

In total, Spain has started in 10 European Cups with a balance of 5 wins, 4 draws and a single defeat. The last reference was in France 2016 when the Red beat the Czech Republic in Toulouse with a goal from Piqué in the final stretch.

Precedents

Spain 1964: Spain, 2 – Hungary, 1

Italy 1980: Italy, 0 – Spain, 0

France 1984: Spain 1 – Romania 1

Germany 1988: Denmark, 2 – Spain, 3

England 1996: Spain, 1 – Bulgaria, 1

Holland / Belgium 2000: Spain, 0 – Norway, 1

Portugal 2004: Spain, 1 – Russia, 0

Austria / Switzerland 2008: Spain, 1 – Russia, 1

Poland / Ukraine 2012: Spain, 1 – Italy, 1

Franica 2016: Spain, 1 – Czech Republic, 0