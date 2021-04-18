A simple trick will make it easier for you to peel the hard-boiled eggs quickly

Cooking hard-boiled eggs can seem very simple. But peeling them quickly and easily isn’t usually a task that any cook has the skill to do, it can be a real hassle. To do this, there is a trick that a professional cook has shared.

Placing the eggs in cold water and then bringing them to a boil bonds the white to the membrane, making it extremely difficult to peel the shell. It can also result in a cracked egg, although you probably don’t care much about the aesthetics of a broken egg. Both can be avoided with a simple tip sent to Lifehacker.

Punch a small hole in your eggs before boiling them

To get perfect hard-boiled eggs, you just need to poke a small hole in one end of the shell (at the top) before putting them in the boiling water. Use something small like a thumbtack.

This trick helps to release the air that is inside the egg. It will create a space and the whites can move into that space. This trick will make the egg easier to peel when they are done cooking. It will also prevent your eggs from breaking and large chunks of white are released along with the shell. They will come out with smooth, round tips rather than flat ones.

The tip on which eggs are pierced to cook perfect, easy-to-peel hard boiled eggs has its origins in Jacques Pépin, the famous French chef, cookbook author and TV personality.

What to do if you don’t have a tack

If you have to wait for studs to put Jacques Pépin’s trick into practice, then you can put other tips into practice.

Add the cold eggs to the boiling water (instead of starting at room temperature). According to Epicurious this helps the eggs to release cleanly and more easily from the shell.

Once the eggs have finished cooking, drain them and run them through cold water. Cover them with a little cold water and ice.

Crash the eggs. Gently swirl the pot around so the eggs collide with each other. This way the shells will break apart without the whites cracking. Beat the eggs together, against the sides and bottom of the pot. As water seeps between the shell membrane and the white, the eggs will be easier to peel. Remove the shell starting at the top end of the egg that contains an air pocket.

