A simple formula to prevent and relieve arthritis, osteoarthritis or lupus

03/29/2021 at 10:16 AM CEST

Fruit, vegetables, legumes, extra olive oil, fish, eggs, cereals. These are the main foods that make up the highly valued Mediterranean diet. And there are many epidemiological studies that have shown that this eating pattern, with an ancient tradition, is effective in reducing the risks of cardiovascular disease and other chronic diseases.

Miguel Ángel Martínez González, from the Department of Preventive Medicine and Public Health of the University of Navarra, recalls that «the Mediterranean diet has already shown the prevention of cardiovascular diseases (heart attacks, strokes, circulatory disorders in the lower limbs, arrhythmias), and of others such as breast cancer, type 2 diabetes, depression, cognitive deterioration (memory loss associated with old age) and premature mortality ”.

Is it effective with rheumatic diseases such as osteoarthritis, lupus or arthritis?

Well, in the opinion of Dr. Martínez, there are still «few conclusive studies, but some indirectly suggest that could have a relevant protective effect in the prevention and improvement of the prognosis of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis ”.

In this same sense, Dr. Montserrat Romera Baurés, rheumatologist at the Bellvitge University Hospital and member of the Spanish Society of Rheumatology (SER), stating that «the Mediterranean diet can also have a protective effect due to its anti-inflammatory properties, due to its antioxidant capacity, and for its effect on obesity and metabolic syndrome ”.

And, according to the rheumatology specialist, “there is a positive association between adherence to this type of diet and a lower prevalence of osteoarthritis. A high intake of omega-6 fatty acids has been shown to induce synovial (joint) inflammation and deterioration of articular cartilage. ‘

«Therefore, – concludes Romera- the Mediterranean diet prevents inflammation, the destruction of cartilage and produces a decrease in omega 6 fatty acids, in favor of omega 3 fatty acids. In patients with rheumatoid arthritis it is recommended to follow this nutritional pattern for their benefits on inflammation and pain, as well as on the comorbidities that accompany it ».

But there is more benefits for rheumatic patients following a Mediterranean diet, as is the fact that it does not increase uric acid levels, and thus reduces the possibility of suffering gout.

In Spain we are going to get worse & mldr;

As Spanish citizens we are very lucky to have all the necessary food to eat well and healthy, without spending a lot and without difficulties to find the products in the market.

Despite this, Dr. Martínez warns that «in the last 3 decades, eating habits have worsened in Spain & rdquor ;. And he points out: «the Mediterranean diet is not the current one in Spain, but the one our grandparents followed. The younger the Spanish population, the worse it follows.

In any case, the specialist highlights that Bloomberg currently ranks us as the healthiest country in the world. Specifically, three macro-studies at the University of Navarra have shown that the Mediterranean diet is the ideal model of healthy eating and, thanks to this research, it has thus been recognized worldwide.

In his opinion, «the great change that is being undertaken in Medicine is to move from the paradigm of only controlling risk factors (cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose) to anticipating and acting in advance on the determinants of risk factors, which basically consist of eating habits”.

What to eat if we have a rheumatic disease?

Within the quantity and variety available in the market to follow the Mediterranean diet, the rheumatologist Montserrat Romera points out some essential foods for patients suffering from a rheumatic disease.

Olive oil: Romera explains that “olive oil is one of the most emblematic elements of this diet and many of its beneficial effects have been related to its high content of monounsaturated fatty acids (AGM) and its phenolic components”. Thus, olive oil has been shown to reduce pain and improve functionality and quality of life in patients with osteoarthritis. There are also in vitro and in vivo studies that indicate that olive oil and its polyphenols can improve the symptoms of certain diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and psoriasis.

Nuts: almonds and hazelnuts are very rich in unsaturated fats. Walnuts and pine nuts in polyunsaturated fatty acids. Nuts are also rich in other components such as arginine, folic acid, vitamin E, and antioxidant polyphenols, phytosterols, and other phytochemicals. “According to a study that analyzed the effect of nuts (a nut preparation) in patients with osteoarthritis, a clinical improvement was demonstrated in those affected,” emphasizes the specialist.

“Although we still do not have a sufficient level of scientific evidence on the beneficial effects of the Mediterranean diet to make specific dietary recommendations for patients with rheumatic diseases, we do know how important it is from a health perspective”, concludes Dr. Romera.

It must be remembered that 1 in 4 adults in Spain suffers from a rheumatic disease, which means, as we said at the beginning, around 11 million people.