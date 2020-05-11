Beyond the participation of the Social Participation Committee for the first time in the selection process to fill the two vacancies of the Judicial Council, we have heard practically nothing from the State Anti-Corruption System (SEA) in this coronavirus pandemic that, as we commented on Last week, it has also put at risk the little progress we have in terms of transparency and accountability, due to the opacity and discretion in which extraordinary government expenditures are being given to face the health emergency decreed on 27 March and where it is stipulated that they can make public contracts by direct award.

If, in itself, in times without contingency, purchases without competition are, unduly, the most popular, many and many bad officials are taking advantage of the health crisis and the powers that the decree gives them to make their August and make profits personal corruption.

It is therefore worrying that neither this extraordinary situation, nor the complaints of overpriced purchases that are already beginning to be presented, wake up and take the State Anti-Corruption System out of its lethargy.

Of their null reflections we realized last March, when at the beginning of the protection and social distancing measures they seemed already to be paralyzed by letting go of the feast of impunity that deputies and deputies granted. While we were all focused on actions to confront and try to mitigate COVID-19 contagions, in the local Congress the legislators of the Movimiento Ciudadano, PAN and PRI party ignored the work of the Superior Audit of the State of Jalisco. (ASEJ, which together with the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office, the Administrative Court, the Supreme Court, the Institute of Transparency and the General Comptroller of the State make up the SEA) and refused to place charges on ten public accounts for more than 67 million pesos that had already been Audit ordered.

Despite the untidy and irregular nature of this laundering of public accounts, which recalled the worst times of complicity with corruption and impunity in Congress, and which was expressed with the vote against the Morena bench, the SEA and its Members were speechless. They were never able to raise their voices to support the work of their colleague the Auditor and misrepresent Congress to correct and comply with the opinions of the ASEJ.

The serious accusations of overpricing by the state government for the coronavirus pandemic, and the request for the Federal Superior Audit to intervene, must make the SEA react and at least order special audits to prevent or sanction mismanagement. Only such a response, aside from shaking off the humiliation of Congress a little, could give us some sign of hope that our anti-corruption system is not silent and is still alive.

jbarrera4r@gmail.com

