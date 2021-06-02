A silent place: John Krasinski hesitates to direct the third film

Summer finally returns with some of the most anticipated titles of last year and 2021 itself. One of those that COVID-19 left us to owe was A Quiet Place Part II – 85%. The sequel directed by John Krasinski was one of the most anticipated horror titles and now that it will finally arrive it is time to talk about the future of the saga. In an interview, the actor and director explains that, although he really likes what the movies have turned out to be, he doesn’t think he will be the one to do the third part, if there is one.

Do not miss: A Quiet Place Part II becomes the highest grossing premiere of the pandemic

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the director John krasinski He explained that he is very hesitant to accept being at the helm of a third party if the studio wanted to do a complete trilogy. Although he is very proud of A place in silence 2 and its predecessor, believes that it has already had its run with this world and now sees it as a park in which another person could get to play with what is in it.

Even though I’m the person who did the first two, I won’t be the one who did the last or last two. This is an incredible sandbox to play with and whether or not I’m the right guy to do more of these movies or a few more of them, I don’t know. But I know that I am really proud of the world that we have created. The fact that you even have a conversation about doing more is something that makes us very proud.

In case you haven’t seen it yet, A Quiet Place is the story of a couple, played by Krasinski and Emily Blunt, who try to survive alongside their two children after the apparent invasion of fierce creatures possessing a keen sense. of the ear and that they use it to hunt human beings. The film was a success and quickly gave way to a sequel, as well as a spin-off. Although the director does not believe that he will return as a director, he revealed that he has left the door open in the sequel for more installments:

Many of the things that I found interesting in the first part ended up in the second. And in the second part, I learned my lesson very quickly and every time I had ideas like that I would write them down in case there was ever a third part or one more movie. So, I was able to reference things in case there is part 3. We even put in a couple of easter eggs in case if I make a third we can connect it to the second.

We recommend: Emily Blunt is not excited about being in a superhero movie because she does not like them

As you can see, even if I say no, there are some elements that could attract Krasinski’s attention to return. Likewise, we should not lose hope altogether, because originally he also refused to make a sequel and here we are a few weeks away from seeing his second film. At the moment, it has not been made official that there is a trilogy on the way, but the first box office reports indicate that the studio will hardly be willing to let go of the possibility that it is.

A Silent Place Part II – 85% will be released in Mexico next week. The sequel follows Evelyn, the protagonist of the first one, who must now flee from the farm that was destroyed after the events of the last film with her two children and her newborn. Danger stalks the family not only because of the creatures, but also because of the survivors who remain in the remains of the city where they are trying to seek refuge.

Continue reading: The most anticipated films of 2021