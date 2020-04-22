The coronavirus pandemic has proved to be, on the one hand, a source of solidarity with multiple gestures of welcome throughout Brazil. In Vista Alegre, a neighborhood in the north of Rio, for example, residents placed a bookcase with three shelves on the sidewalk for use by donors and the needy.

It works like this: those with conditions leave kilos of non-perishable food there. Who goes through difficulties, with nothing or with little to eat, goes there and takes a part of what is exposed.

Action in the neighborhood of Vista Alegre, in Rio, gathers neighbors willing to help those who need food

Photo: Disclosure

The experience belongs to residents of Rua Vereador Alexandrino Soares and it has paid off. Its creators prefer anonymity and hope that the idea will spread to other places.

Above the plastic shelf is a poster that sets the tone for the campaign. “If you can, leave it; if you need it, take it.” The initiative has been publicized on social networks and has been well accepted by several neighbors, attentive to the task of always replacing some food so that it is available to those who suffer from a lack of supplies.

Among employees there are those who are moved to learn of the importance of the little they offer. In the virtual messages of the group that created the campaign, the concern for others is evident, mainly because of the consequences of the health crisis.

“If you live in Vista Alegre or in the neighborhood and want to make a difference in the lives of those who suffer the most, you can leave your donation”, asks the disclosure text, which calls for the participation of the largest possible number of supporters.

