A t-shirt signed by Diego Armando Maradona became the great engine of social and solidarity action to obtain food and other donations for a dining room located in the Buenos Aires town of José C. Paz.

The initiative, which began with an auction of other players’ jerseys in exchange for masks, gel alcohol and food, reached the ears of the current coach of Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata, who contacted the national deputy Nicolás Rodríguez Saa to join with an autographed replica of his jacket from the 1986 World Cup.

“Thanks to my friendship with him, we were able to carry out this action, which has already collected 600 kilos of food, gel alcohol, 1,400 chinstraps (masks), toys, pillows, clothes, and we took him to a neighborhood called René Favaloro, very humble, who generated a big thank you with Diego& rdquor ;, commented the deputy Rodríguez Saa in dialogue with EFE.

“With all my heart and we are all going to get out of this & rdquor ;, was the legend that Maradona wrote on the shirt donated by the Nani company, which had already collaborated with other previous actions with River Plate, Argentinos Juniors and San Lorenzo players, with the same charity modality.

“We continue to receive donations until this Sunday night, which will be the draw. There were several nights of popular pots and picnic areas, which in addition to giving hot meals, directly distributed noodles or rice to be taken home, added the deputy from the Frente de Todos.

The solidarity proposal that had donations from all over Argentina for the 200 families of this neighborhood located in the northwest of Greater Buenos Aires, it also captured the attention of collectors from neighboring countries such as Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile and Bolivia, and even aid came from the United States, Spain, Italy and France, among others.

“These actions will continue because Maradona knows what cold and hunger is, that no one told her, and wants to help to help those who need it most. He remembered his parents Don Diego and Doña Tota. I am very excited because I was the bridge to achieve this & rdquor ;, deputy Rodríguez Saa concluded on his birthday.

Marta Gutiérrez, one of the collaborators of the dining room in the social housing of the René Favaloro neighborhood, stated that she will be “eternally grateful & rdquor; to Diego (Maradona) for this collaboration that will allow him to “continue with this social action & rdquor; in one of the 8,000 solidarity canteens and picnic areas that Argentina has.

Although the original project was to auction the garment, the large number of people who collaborated forced to generate a draw, which will be held this Sunday night through the social networks of deputy Rodríguez Saa and Nani t-shirts.

