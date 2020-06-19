José Luis, 57 years old, residing in Loma Hermosa, he ended up sitting in a chair that he might never have imagined: that of a defendant in a federal crime case of high political combustion. Just him, who came from nowhere, was accused of something fierce: to be a cog in the laundering of Lázaro Báez’s dirty fortune, more than 120 million pesos.

So José Luis, contrary to what defendants usually do in that type of case, refusing to declare or answer questions with writings where they claim that nothing ever happened, He spoke when he was summoned for investigation by Federal Court No. 7 by Sebastián Casanello, told his story.

« It was 5, 6 years ago, » he said, when He worked as a remisero at Villa Ballester. There, another driver came to him and told him that “they were making” social plans in a plaza in the area. So José Luis went. He met a certain Michelangelo, that he assigned him, according to him, a plan, and that he promised to see him at a second meeting where he would give him a job « in a metallurgical factory ».

José Luis had never had a blank job in his life, so it sounded good to him. At that meeting, the man made him sign a white paper. The sender trusted, without problems. He was later summoned to an office on Rivadavia Street, he had to carry his ID. « You come in and shut up, » they instructed him. They gave him to sign a thick red book in a kind of office, a series of papers. Then they took him back to his remisería in Ballester, They paid 300 pesos that month, 300 more in the following.

Before Court No. 7, José Luis said he had no idea about anything, that he was sick with hepatitis, that he should be treated in La Plata and that he had no coverage. On November 1, 2013, José Luis impacted the system in more than one way. He received, according to commercial records, a registration in the AFIP, registered in the items of an entrepreneur. Later his name appeared in the Official Gazette: in May 2016 he resigned as the alternate director of the firm International Freight Company SA, previously called The Real Software SA,in the roles dedicated to business management and logistics services, in which he had taken over as director in late 2013 as well.

Someone should have congratulated the sender on his good fortune. Perhaps it could have been done by the firm’s previous president, Raimundo, another 63-year-old Villa Ballester man. living in squalor in a shack with his entire family, without any subsidy or plan, his brother had suffered a stroke. His route is the same as that of José Luis, Another poor man from the neighborhood who ended up registered as an entrepreneur. Raimundo, a former bricklayer, was also investigated by Court No. 7: he said he did not remember anything, they basically took him by the hand.

The FIU investigated the International Freight Company for the Casanello-led case. He assured that it is basically a rubber stamp, a company without employees, with quantitative leaps in its annual accreditations, from 3 million in 2014 to 53 million in 2016. He had a red signal against him, allegedly for processing apocryphal bills. The FIU spoke of Raimundo: « It doesn’t match the profile of a professional scrubber. »

International Freight Company has its key place in the management of Báez mathematics. According to the investigation, it was used to inject more than 3 million pesos into M&P, one of the main firms in the network of the Santa Cruz businessman « whose shareholders and managers are Martín Báez, César Andrés and Luciana Báez », that is, their children.

IFC was not the only one: the company is linked to a dozen firms linked together through names and addresses that impacted a series of ROS, suspicious transaction reports. Between February and March 2016, for example, the M&P account received deposits from these firms for more than 114 million pesos.

Last May 26, Casanello decided to dismiss José Luis and Raimundo for the crime of money laundering, without affecting his good name and honor, with the lifting of any patrimonial measure taken against him. Their situation is, basically, an old, historical one, the worst fund for financial crime or criminal capitalism in Argentina: using the poor and the sick to put their name on the structure of a presumably illicit business. It happened with the importing dollar mafia investigated by Judge Gustavo Meirovich, it happened with Enrique Blaksley, head of the Hope Funds firm, accused of the biggest scam in Argentine history, accused of using recruited forenames in Villa 1-11-14, and now, it happens with Lázaro Báez.

Raimundo and José Luis were not alone either. Three other names were included in the list, including Carlos, who was also dismissed by the federal judge. A Ballester man, now 49, recognized his particular problem when asked: He claimed to be a recovering alcoholic. He was an entrepreneur, at least in the AFIP papers, since October 2014. He worked as a customs manager, a job that he later lost. He lived with his mother on a ranch built on fiscal land.

To the papers that linked him to the Báez family, Carlos said, « The Devil » took him.

It was not in a metaphysical sense. He said that, that a man named Narciso, nicknamed « El Diablo », made him the offer, a man from his neighborhood who, according to him, offered « social plans ». The clerk on Rivadavia Avenue repeats itself. « How are you going to bring a guy like that? » He heard his contact reproach him, smelling his breath of wine. He signed a paper, they gave him a thousand pesos and went home. They quoted him monthly in a downtown café, a follow-up. Some time later he recovered and asked at the notary office « to cancel everything », he denounced the maneuver in the Justice of San Martín, provided a report to Judge Casanello.

His old contact, « El Diablo », assured him that « It would not bother anyone », who was going to end up being denounced for extortion. A day before testifying, a man friend of « El Diablo » appeared to him at the door of his house: he told him not to name the clerk on Rivadavia street, that if he did, it would go badly for him. He was then evaluated after a statement. « Casual jobs and low projection », « early commitment to alcoholic beverages that maintains until today, » said of his life.

They turned it, back then, in manager of Expansys SRL, another rubber stamp. The rubber-stamp company in his name, meanwhile, owed 130,000 pesos in taxes, his niece discovered. The holder of the debt was Carlos. He also finished as vice president of another rubber stamp, Export Ancona, which injected more than 7 million into the plot. The debt for the shell company was the same. From the Baez world, Carlos left poorer than he entered.

There were prosecuted in Casanello’s decision, a 127-page document to which he agreed Infobae. Among them is A name known to enthusiasts of this type of plot: the financier Guillermo Greppi, close to Carlos Liuzzi, right-hand man of Carlos « Chino » Zannini. Casanello processed him without pretrial detention for the crime of money laundering, along with the accountant linked to M&P.

Greppi was seized by Casanello for 539.5 million pesos.