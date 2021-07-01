a shower of stars and 4 conjunctions

Perhaps, the astronomical events most anticipated of the summer are those of the month of August, so they represent the perseids for lovers of the sky. However, this month of July will be a good appetizer to whet your appetite, thanks to several planetary conjunctions and another meteor shower.

In Spain, as well as in many other places in the world, we can now enjoy the sky without a curfew or mobility limitations. Of course, we will have to remain responsible.

But since there is plenty of heaven for everyone, it will be easy to go out to look at it or photograph it keeping our distances or, if we are with vulnerable people outside our bubble, with a mask. Now, how and when will we have the best shows?

Five conjunctions that you cannot miss

The astronomical events of July begin on the 8th, with the conjunction between Mercury and the Moon. We can see them in the morning sky about 6:40, Spanish peninsular time. This spectacle is perfectly observed with the naked eye and will be worthy of being captured by lovers of the astrophotography.

On July 8, the Moon and Mercury will be seen together in the sky

Shortly after, the July 13 at 7:00 UTC (9:00, Spanish peninsular time) our two neighboring planets, Venus and marsThey will also be together in the sky and will make a beautiful picture that we can see clearly with a binocular. In addition, although that is the moment of maximum approach, they will also be very close in the previous hours, so we can enjoy them with the night sky.

And now to close the month, July 24 and 25 the Moon you will meet in heaven, first with Saturn and then with Jupiter.

But the astronomical events of July will not end here. Then it will be the turn of a shower of stars.

A meteor shower, the highlight of astronomical events

Before the Perseids of August, among these astronomical events we have another summer meteor shower: the delta aquarids.

It comes from the rubble of two comets, Marsden and Kracht, and can generate up to 20 meteors per hour. Can be seen between July 12 and August 23, so it will come to coincide with those known as tears of San Lorenzo.

However, its maximum peak will take place during the early morning. from July 28 to 29or. Unfortunately, it will coincide with a nearly full Moon, so its light will hide the weaker meteors. However, with time and patience we will surely be able to see a star tearing the sky.

