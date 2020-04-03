He believes that at the end of the year we can have “a surprise champion”

Trust Max’s options in a world championship with fewer races

Nico Rosberg thinks that a shorter schedule favors Max Verstappen in this year’s title fight. The German believes that the change in the conditions in which the World Cup will be held can make us have a surprise champion this season.

Rosberg is the only driver who has managed to beat Hamilton in recent years, and since the keys to doing so are known, he believes that a coronavirus-shortened schedule may favor Max Verstappen. With fewer races, luck plays a key role and Nico thinks that this can contribute to having a surprise champion at the end of the season. This may be Max, according to the German.

“It increases the chances that there will be a surprise champion if there are fewer races because, of course, luck plays a bigger role,” Rosberg told Sky Sports News.

“I always thought Red Bull and Max Verstappen were going to be in the fight this year and they were really going to be able to annoy Mercedes in a big way and be tough rivals. If there was a shorter season, maybe their options would be even bigger” , highlights German.

Rosberg believes that Formula 1 should be creative and flexible in designing the new calendar. Although it will mean a change in the plans of the pilots, he hopes that Liberty Media comes to a decision to offer the best possible show under the circumstances

“It is something completely different. You have made plans for a season that is in a certain way and, suddenly, you have two races per weekend, that would change everything, how you use your engines … everything is different,” explains the champion. of the world 2016.

“It is very complicated, you would need a unanimous agreement between all the teams to make such a big change, but it is definitely possible because everyone is open to ideas and everyone wants to offer fans a great season,” he says.

“I think we could see them come together and come up with some unusual idea to create a great show despite everything,” says Rosberg to close.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.