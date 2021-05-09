A shooting in Times Square left a 4-year-old girl and 2 women injured



Police came to the scene of the Times Square shooting.

Photo: David Dee Delgado / Getty Images

Three innocent bystanders, including a young girl, were wounded by gunfire in Times Square on Saturday. when a man arguing with three other people drew a gun and fired savagely into the crowd during the afternoon, according to the nyc police.

A dispute between four men occurred at the location when one man produced a firearm and began to shoot. The three victims were shot as a result of this @CBSNewYork #TimesSquare #shooting pic.twitter.com/BeclGjD5vJ – Kiran Dhillon (@KiranDhillonTV) May 8, 2021

The shooting broke out just before 4:55 p.m. off 1515 Broadway, along West 44th Street, when a dispute between four men took a violent turn and one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting, injuring at least 3 people, none of whom were related to the dispute, reported police.

#TimesSquare video from the shooting in Times Square: tourists run for their lives after 3 shots ring out. pic.twitter.com/6Oxb7GwpbX – FDNY Response Videos (@FDNYRespVids) May 8, 2021

A 23-year-old woman was shot in the right thigh; a 43-year-old woman was shot in the left foot and a 4-year-old girl was shot in the left leg, police sources said.

The girl is from Brooklyn and the women are from Rhode Island and New Jersey.

Police were in the area and provided immediate assistance. The shooter may have fled on public transport, according to law enforcement.

Breaking: Times Square on Lockdown! 2 people shot and 3 people injured. Heavy police presence now between 43rd and 45th and seventh avenue. The shooting is under investigation. @ PIX11News pic.twitter.com/u3TqkE1eUk – RebeccaSolomonTV (@RebeccaRSolomon) May 8, 2021

The victims were rushed to Bellevue Hospital and are expected to recover from their injuries.

The streets around Times square they were closed to traffic amid the chaotic aftermath.

“Fortunately, these innocent bystanders are in stable condition,” said the mayor. Bill de Blasio On twitter. “The perpetrators of this senseless violence are being traced and the NYPD will bring them to justice. The avalanche of illegal weapons in our city must stop ”.

Here’s the latest from Times Square: Thankfully these innocent bystanders are in stable condition. The perpetrators of this senseless violence are being tracked down and the NYPD will bring them to justice. The flood of illegal guns into our city must stop. https://t.co/SjU2eQR09l – Major Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 8, 2021

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said the public should expect a heavy police presence in Times Square and traffic delays in the surrounding area.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., nearby streets were completely blocked from traffic and most pedestrians. The shops and restaurants of downtown Times Square, like Starbucks, Gap and Taco Bell, they had been emptied.

An eerie silence fell over most of the blocks in the immediate area, interrupted only by conversations among the dozens of officers who ranged from 42nd Street to at least 47th Street.

Most of the initial scenes of confusion and fear that had spread on social media in the minutes after the shooting had already dissipated.

The shooting came amid a surge in gun violence in New York City that has continued since the start of the pandemic.

With information from The New York Times