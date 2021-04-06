A shooting in the United States leaves at least two victims and one suspect reduced

World

A shooting in the city of Frederick, Maryland (United States), has left at least two victims and a reduced suspect, as reported by the authorities and collected by local media.

For now, the status of the victims and the shooter is unknown, which has been reduced by the Police, according to ABC News.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of the establishment NicoLock Paving Stones, to which the Police have been displaced, according to The US Sun.

More information shortly.