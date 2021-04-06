A shooting in the United States leaves at least two victims and one suspect reduced

A shooting in the city of Frederick, Maryland (United States), has left at least two victims and a reduced suspect, as reported by the authorities and collected by local media.

For now, the status of the victims and the shooter is unknown, which has been reduced by the Police, according to ABC News.

ATF Special Agents and K-9 team are responding to a critical incident in Fredrick, MD to assist our law enforcement partners. More information will be provided by the lead investigating agency when available. pic.twitter.com/27HyLhT8jh – ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) April 6, 2021

The incident occurred in the vicinity of the establishment NicoLock Paving Stones, to which the Police have been displaced, according to The US Sun.

More information shortly.