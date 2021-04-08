A shooting in central Texas left at least one dead and four injured

Thursday afternoon there was a shooting in central texas that he left at least a dead person and several injuries. It is the latest incident in a series of deadly attacks in the American Union.

According to preliminary reports from the Bryan, Texas Police Chief, Eric Buske, an employee of a furniture store specializing in cabinets named Kent Moore Cabinets, He would have been the one who opened fire at the time when there were many people inside the business.

“There were many employees inside”said Lt. Jason James, a police spokesman in an interview with CNN.

It is not yet clear if the shooter is already in police custody.

Information in development …