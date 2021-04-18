A shooting in Austin, Texas, left at least three dead



Emergency in Austin, Texas.

Photo: ETIENNE LAURENT / EFE

A shooting that Austin, Texas police report as active left at least three people dead on Sunday.

Austin police responded to an emergency call at 9600 Great Hills Trail.

Austin-Travis County reported three adults were killed at the scene. There are 18 units on the scene and no casualties have been transported to hospitals so far.

APD is currently on scene of an active shooting incident at Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. All residents are advised to shelter in place and avoid the area. PIO en route. – PIO8 – Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) April 18, 2021

Information in development …