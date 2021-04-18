A shooting in Austin, Texas, left at least three dead

Emergency in Austin, Texas.

Photo: ETIENNE LAURENT / EFE

A shooting that Austin, Texas police report as active left at least three people dead on Sunday.

Austin police responded to an emergency call at 9600 Great Hills Trail.

Austin-Travis County reported three adults were killed at the scene. There are 18 units on the scene and no casualties have been transported to hospitals so far.

Information in development …