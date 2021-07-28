A shooting in a projection of ‘The Purge: Infinite’ leaves a mortal victim and another in serious condition

A tragic event took place last Monday night at a movie theater in the city of Corona, in the state of California, when two people were victims of a shooting. An 18-year-old girl, who died after the shooting and a 19-year-old young man, who is in critical condition with quite serious injuries.

Both were shot during a screening of the film ‘The Infinite Purge’, the fifth film in the horror and action saga set in a world in which anarchy reigns, as it is legal to perpetrate any type of crime during a certain period of time. weather.

A worker at the movie theater where this event took place found the two victims at the end of the film’s screening and promptly called the authorities. As indicated by the police department of this city, when they arrived at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings, the cinema in which the events took place, the 19-year-old was quickly taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the girl died due to to the shot received.

A spokesperson for this cinema immediately issued a statement on the matter, collected by Entertainment Weekly: “We have received confirmation that an incident occurred last night in our cinema. We are currently working with local authorities regarding the investigation. Our main concern is the safety and protection of our clients and equipment. ” After this, the cinema decided to remain closed during Tuesday and prevented the purchase of tickets online.

The status of the investigation

The authorities have therefore already begun the investigation and confirm that six tickets were sold for that screening. They have also been asking everyone who was at the cinema that night, to see if they noticed anything suspicious or have any information that may be useful when finding the person who perpetrated this crime.

The Corona area police department has been able to confirm that it is a homicide investigation and the identity of the person who shot these victims remains unknown at the moment.