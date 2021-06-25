a shocking action to raise awareness about weapons in the US

. videos

Oyuki, the trans mother of six who breaks prejudices in Mexico

Mexico City, Jun 25 (.) .- Her six children still call her “Papa Oyuki” loaded with innocence. She smiles tenderly, but her small eyes reveal that something hurts this woman who has fought so hard since she left prostitution to be recognized as a trans mother in Mexico and in her own home. “I feel happy, I feel happy because I am fully complete as a woman. Despite all the difficulties with my children, institutions and society, I feel happy,” this woman who does not know bankrupt with ease. One afternoon in his humble home in Iztapalapa, a populous mayor’s office in eastern Mexico City, is enough to see that Oyuki Martínez is a torrent of energy. And there is no other choice. While trying to watch the news, he manages to put peace between Iker and Edwin, fighting over his cell phone, asks Dónovan to go buy water and helps his mother, Tere, cut vegetables for dinner. Not an easy task. There are 11 in the house. Suddenly her phone rings and she is still for the first time. A trans woman on the street has just died and must take steps to prevent the authorities from taking the body to a common grave. MADE IN THE STREET Oyuki, born 43 years ago with a body and a name that she has already left behind, works hard at the emblematic Condesa Clinic in HIV / AIDS prevention tasks for vulnerable populations. Few like her know the street so well, because on the street she was hardened from the age of 15 and learned to be who she is. “The onslaught of poverty led me to immerse myself in sex work for 20 years,” she explains while wiping the summer sweat that slides from her blonde hair. The violence then pushed her to become aware of her identity and her rights to get out of that ordeal; In 2012 she graduated in Political Science and managed to be recognized as a woman in the title without having made her transition yet. Since 2014, citizens of the capital can modify their identity on the birth certificate. “For my family it has always been difficult to accept that I was a woman trapped in the body of a man, because I never felt legal in my body,” she says with integrity. A SHELTER OF PURPLE WALLS The truth is that she always stood out among her 11 siblings and continues to do so, since she is the only one who went to university and who managed to fulfill her dream: to have “a brick house.” In a corner of the family estate where several of his siblings still live in huts, Oyuki built a little house where he and his mother, Teresa, welcomed the children that his neighbors neglected. Sorey, Iker, Edwin, Dónovan, Neytan and Carlitos. He repeats over and over again, with a pride that does not fit in his chest, the names of those he calls his “children.” The little house became more than a home, a warm haven with purple walls where they received the love they did not have and ate the birthday cakes that no one bought them before. Oyuki gazes wistfully at the huge portrait from when the oldest, Sorey, turned fifteen. Today he is 18 and studies psychology. In addition, the rest, who are in primary school, have “excellent” grades, she comments with satisfaction. “Being a trans mom in Mexico City is complicated because we are faced with a society that is still very exclusive, highly discriminatory, which generates prejudices,” she reflects. In 2020 alone, there were 79 murders of LGBT people in Mexico, more than half of them transfeminicides. MOTHER TERE AND DAD OYUKI Prejudices so ingrained that even children often refer to Oyuki as “papa” and to their grandmother Tere as “mama”. “Mom Tere takes care of me and Dad buys me things,” justifies the talkative Iker, only six years old. Such is the syncretism in this “so diverse family” that last Father’s Day, the children celebrated Oyuki by giving him make-up. The one responsible for being seen as the father figure who brings the money home is Grandma Tere, who takes care of them while the mother works. This petite, somewhat flirtatious and traditional woman who does prodigies in the kitchen to feed so many mouths with a meager pension, never saw her daughter’s transition clear. “My mother still has a hard time working and society has a hard time recognizing the multiple ways of showing ourselves as men, women and non-binary people,” says Oyuki. But after having broken so many barriers and having earned the respect of the neighborhood, his greatest fear is another, that his “children” are taken away from him. After years of absence, Edwin’s biological father returned and took him away. Oyuki did not have the legal power of the child because there is a lack of “public policies” to facilitate it. “I do not have any children, but I adopted them as part of my being. I have taken the bread from my mouth to give them everything and that they have the conditions that I did not have,” he claims. Its name, “snow queen” in Japanese, warns that it will not be undone easily. This mom who is sometimes called “daddy” has a lot to fight for. (c) . Agency