‘Save me’ has faced this Tuesday, June 16, one of its most complicated afternoons. Mila Ximénez has intervened in the program by phone to announce hard news both to his colleagues and to the Telecinco viewers: « I am looking forward to telling about it because there has been a lot of speculation, and it has even been said that he had operated on me. » This is how his connection began, revealing after he has been absent for several days because suffer from lung cancer.

Mila Ximenez

After being diagnosed last Monday, June 8, the Sevillian radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment will be started immediately to stand up to the disease. « They tell me that we are going to get it and I will do what they tell me, I am absolutely willing to do it, » confessed Jorge Javier Vázquez.

Although he was breaking down in pain, Ximénez has shown himself strong in this hard moment that he is going through in his life: « I told my doctor, ‘Am I going to die?’ And he said, ‘I don’t think of this.’ « For me a shit tumor is not going to stop life or joke. I am scared but we are going to do it, » she added hopefully.