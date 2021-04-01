A shell horn makes its first sound after 17,000 years of silence

A harmonious sound has come out when playing a peculiar wind instrument: a shell horn about 17,000 years old. But when it was discovered 90 years ago at the entrance of the Marsoulas cave, in the French Pyrenees, the conch shell was surprising at first because of its size of 31 centimeters and because it was 250 km from the sea.

Its discoverers deduced at that time that the shell may have served as a drinking cup for the occupants of the Magdalenian culture that inhabited the cavity during the Superior paleolithic, but they did not observe human modifications that made them suspect of another use.

Numerous indications that are not seen with the naked eye confirmed that humans did intervene to give this shell a specific use

“In 1931, when it was discovered, this object was considered a conch shell of exceptional size, brought from the ocean, but without a precise use, perhaps as a drinking glass. No modifications were seen then or these were interpreted as natural ruptures ”, he explains to SINC Gilles tosello, researcher at the Center for Research and Study for Prehistoric Art of the House of Human Sciences and Society in Toulouse, France.

However, Tosello, along with Carole fritz, director of the scientific team of the Chauvet cave in the same French center, and other scientists found, thanks to advanced imaging techniques, numerous indications that are not seen with the naked eye that confirmed that humans did intervene to give this conch a utility concrete.

“The apex –The hardest part of the shell, impossible to break naturally– was intentionally broken and a hole of one cm in diameter was drilled from the inside, an operation that must have been very delicate with the tools of the time ”, he details to SINC Fritz.

In addition to using this piercing as nozzle, the scientists also found traces of a brown organic substance, probably a resin or wax, near the opening of the apex, which may have been used as an adhesive to fix a nozzle.

On the other hand, edges exteriors of the conch suffered a series of impacts to be equalized and ornament the exterior with red pigment-based dots, matching the style of the cave interior wall art. The scientists deduced, as published in the journal Science Advances, that this object was actually a musical instrument like no other.

A unique piece in the world

The researchers note that no other object from Palaeolithic Europe – from 40,000 to 10,000 years ago – can be compared with this instrument. The specimen would be the oldest snail shell horn known to date. “Is exceptionalTosello insists.

A musicologist specializing in wind instruments was able to reproduce the sound of the horn in three different notes that matched the tones of C and D.

Until now, bone-based flutes had been documented in other archaeological sites of the Upper Palaeolithic, but instruments made with other materials such as this conch, which belonged to the large sea snail of the Charonia lampas species, are especially unusual.

The research team enlisted the help of a musicologist specializing in wind instruments to reproduce the sound of the horn in three grades that matched the tones of C and D in modern music nomenclature.

“It could be used to produce sounds, of which we can identify some today and acoustically measure musical notes such as do and re. But this does not mean that these notes were produced more than 18,000 years ago. It’s just an example ”, Tosello emphasizes.

Although throughout the world, shells have served as musical instruments or calling or signaling devices, Marsoulas’s is the only one in the Paleolithic context. However, the scientist recalls that music is a “highly cultural” field. “What seems harmonious to us may not be harmonious to another culture. We can only have sound examples of what humans were able to play with this instrument in prehistory ”, concludes the French researcher.

The decoration of the shell is similar to that found inside the French cave. / Fritz and Tosello

Reference :

C. Fritz; et al. “First record of the sound produced by the oldest Upper Paleolithic seashell horn” Science Advances

Source: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.