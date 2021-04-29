“A shame”, Lolita Cortés again against Laura Bozzo | Instagram

Still absent! The irreverent Lolita Courteous attacked Laura Bozzo despite the fact that she was not part of the participants who appeared on the dance floor this Thursday, April 29 in The Stars Dance Today.

Dolores Cortés took advantage of the criticism for Emir Pavón to return to the theme of Laura bozzo and the actor Carlos Bonavides and ensure that the people do dance, dance very well and are not a shame, making it clear that he was referring to the Peruvian presenter.

Bozzo and Bonavides have called themselves the couple of the town within the dance contest of the Hoy Program and by assuring the lawyer who dances for Carlos Bonavides and for the town, Cortés indicated that the town does dance.

The former judge of La Academia said with all her lyrics that Laura Bozzo does not dance and that she should go to do so many things that she has to do instead of being on the dance floor, where she highlighted “it does not add”, but it subtracts the beloved actor who played Wicho Domínguez in the Grand Prize.

This Thursday in the absence of Bozzo, Lolita Cortés was moved by the performance of the singer Emir Pavón on the dance floor with a norteño; He assured that the desire, the rhythm, the charisma and the desire were seen, that despite never having taken dance classes, Emir does it very well and that is how the people dance, even in the worst moments.

The iron judge of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy reiterated that what Bozzo did was a shame, although he did not use his name, but he did indicate that he was talking about those who appeared in pink on the dance floor the previous day.

Cortés has made it very clear that Laura Bozzo should not be part of the Hoy Program dance contest, she has pointed out that she has no rhythm and that it takes away from the desire and charisma that Carlos Bonavides emits on the track.

The controversial couple appeared last Wednesday 28 in the contest, where they toasted the public and the judges an A Go Gó !. Bozzo turned into a “ye ye” girl, but failed to catch the taste of Cortés, the rest of the judges pointed out that they expected less from the presenter and gave her a 7, something that Lolita pointed out as just pity.