A sex swing made top model Cara Delevingne move home



Top model Cara Delevingne had to move out of her house for a sex swing.

Photo: Charley Gallay for PUMA. / .

Back in 2019, when Cara delevingne He was still in a relationship with actress Ashley Benson, the two young women were photographed by the paparazzi carrying a sex swing from his car to the mansion that they shared at the time while laughing heartily. The images gave a lot to talk when interpreted as a clue about the intimate life of one of the most popular couples at that time. Of course, all the curious began to approach his house, because they wanted to see the piece. This ended up making the top model move house.

Now Cara delevingne has finally pronounced on that anecdote to clarify that at first the situation was taken with a sense of humor because it seemed a “hilarious” picture, but that eventually ended up becoming a problem because it brought to light your home address. In the snapshots the door of her house was appreciated and in the following months the British model had to deal with intruders who managed to sneaking into his house and they wanted to see the swing, so he had to end up moving.

Despite the unpleasant consequences of that purchase, today Cara delevingne very interested in the market of sex toys, especially those focused on female pleasure, and since last year she has been the co-owner and creative advisor of Lora DiCarlo’s company specialized in this market.

“I am like a girl in a candy store. That’s my job: to test our products. It’s the most wonderful thing in the world, ”she joked.

A few weeks ago, the top model made headlines. A whole has been created amusement park for adults in their new home. In her, one of the most wonderful things she has is a giant tunnel-shaped vagina. Architectural Digest magazine did an editorial to showcase the mansion of Cara Delevingne.

Inside it there is also a kind of bunker-attic, where a stripper pole is welcome to the space. There is also a swing (It is unknown if it is the first that generated controversy), mirrors everywhere and of course, the tunnel-scale vagina.

It is accessed from the hall through a vulva. Once inside, the vaginal canal must be finished almost on all fours. It is exited through a door in the shape of a circle that is immediately associated with the anus. Finally, you arrive at an almost sublime “secret” room, in the words of her own. Cara Delevingne.