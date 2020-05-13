San Andrés, island belonging to the Colombian territory

In the San Andrés archipelago, the coronavirus seemed like an outdated threat. Of the six cases reported in early May, five have already been recovered, which added to the controls at the island’s borders and the entry of outsiders, showed a panorama of control against the contagious disease.

But this changed dramatically last week when The “Whisper” ship docked on the island, arriving from the city of Cartagena, loaded with food and other basic items to supply the population of San Andrés, which ended up firing the Covid-19 infections.

After docking one more night than planned in San Andrés, the ship set sail to Providencia, a neighboring island of the archipelago, but soon returned to San Andrés due to the serious state of health of one of its crew.

“On May 6, at 3:15 in the morning, the motor ship arrived in the assigned area, in San Andrés, for inspection by the authorities. The Department’s Secretary of Health reported the presence of a deceased person on board the boat”, Informed the Port Captaincy in San Andrés.

Immediately the coronavirus tests were ordered for the entire crew of the ship, which was quarantined, and for all personnel who came into contact with them. The result, two port health doctors and three members of the national navy who helped lower the dead sailor’s lifeless body were infected with Covid-19.

“They inform us of the situation, the captain says that the sailor had abdominal pain and so we asked the public health officials to help us lower the body and we buried it in the San Andrés cemetery“Stated for the FM the Governor of the Archipelago of San Andrés and Providencia, Everth Hawkins Sjogreen.

The remaining eight crew members of the vessel also tested positive for coronavirus.

The situation radically changed the position of Governor Hawkins Sjogreen, who just two weeks ago had declared the islands armored with coronaviruses and today points to the case of “Whisper” as a source of contagion that could endanger the entire population.

“This ship is the one that has exponentially put the population of San Andrés at risk, increasing Covid-19 cases“Said the Governor.

With these cases associated with the boat in San Andrés there are already 21 positive for coronavirus, in Providencia another four more cases were reported of people who had contact with the infected crew.

“Whisper” is not a ship unknown to the people of San Andrés as it regularly docks on the island carrying food, construction materials and other supplies that are difficult to obtain in the archipelago.

This is one of the reasons why when they arrived in San Andrés last Friday a group of merchants boarded the ship with drinks and prostitutes, celebrating a party known to all the positives of the crew could be the epicenter of a Covid-19 outbreak across the island.

“I have to specify in the case of the ‘Whisper’ boat that the people who bring food to the boat are irrigated even more,” added Governor Hawkins Sjogreen.

The governor He did not confirm the versions of the sex party that took place on the boat the night he spent in San Andrés, but said that this was a common practice for seafarers arriving on the island.