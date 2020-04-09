One of the most frequently asked questions in these days of confinement is “how are we going to get out of quarantine?”. It is a question that can be faced in many ways, both from an individual and a collective perspective.

If we take it to a personal case, things as “normal” as cutting hair have become quite a challenge, since it is not possible to go to a hairdresser to do it. For this reason, videos have proliferated on social networks in which people appear changing their look or video tutorials to make it yourself.

‘You Probably Need a Haircut’ is a remote hairdressing service, with which you can cut your hair thanks to the virtual assistance of a professional hairdresser.

“We pair you with a hairdresser through video chat, so your hair goes through these difficult times.”

How does this service work? The first thing they advise us is to have all the tools at hand (scissors, hair clipper and mirror), to then hire an appointment for which we will have to pay $ 18.

The hairdresser with whom we connect will help us (us, or a person accompanying us), guiding us with all the steps we must take to achieve the desired haircut.

On the website we can verify that there are different plans– Quick cut, 20 minutes long ($ 18) or we can request a 45 minute cut for $ 30.

Too it is possible to buy gift cards (of both plans) in case we want to give it to someone else. Services like this demonstrate that all this situation we are experiencing is forcing us to be more self-sufficient and for teleworking to reach sectors that were previously unimaginable.

“You probably need a haircut”: a service that allows you to hire a virtual hairdresser